Could a position change be in the works for Moussa Diabate?
Unless the Charlotte Hornets strike up some good luck and secure the No. 1 overall pick, there's a good chance Moussa Diabate will make a full-time transition to power forward for the 2025-26 season.
Following the rescinded trade between Charlotte and Los Angeles, it created quite a logjam at center with Mark Williams, Jusuf Nurkic, and Diabate. The Hornets may look into moving Williams again this summer, but if they choose not to, the logjam will continue. Jusuf Nurkic is unlikely to be dealt because very few teams will be willing to take on his salary, and in a salary-matching scenario, draft capital would almost certainly need to be a part of the package.
Assuming the Hornets don't "Capture the Flagg," Diabate could move to the four and give the Hornets more size and defense at that position. Miles Bridges, despite his past off-court issues, may be easier to move than Nurkic because his production matches up with his salary. It would be a little risky to move on from Bridges completely and rely on Diabate to be the guy, but improving on the glass and in the paint defensively is a must.
As the season moved along, Diabate improved on the offensive end of the floor. He's probably never going to be a 20-point-per-game guy, but he can help make up for it by saving a few baskets on defense. With Williams and Nurkic on the roster, Diabate did see some time at the four toward the end of the season, so making the switch won't be completely foreign to him.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
How does it work? Explaining the NBA's Draft Lottery system
How to watch the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery + details for Hornets' party open to public
The NBA draft lottery is bad no matter what pick the Hornets get