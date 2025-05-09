Would Lakers redo Mark Williams trade? Revisiting the rescinded deal with the Hornets
Trade deadline eve. The NBA was still shaken over what had happened with Luka Doncic, and there was a realization that anything was possible.
At 12:15 AM, anything was possible. The Lakers were making a blockbuster again, dealing Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 unprotected first-round pick and a 2030 pick swap to the Charlotte Hornets for center Mark Williams.
Williams was set to be the center of the future in LA. He was going to spend his career in Hollywood with Luka Doncic and LeBron James, with actors and musicians sitting courtside, in the beautiful California weather.
As for the Hornets, a few days later, they had committed to Moussa Diabate at center, giving him a standard NBA contract. Dalton Knecht was a perfect piece around LaMelo Ball, someone who fit the timeline of the Hornets and could shoot. Best of the best, the team received an unprotected first-round pick SIX years down the line.
After a victory over the San Antonio Spurs the day following the deadline, hope was on the horizon in Charlotte.
Until it wasn't.
"Lakers say the Mark Williams/Dalton Knecht trade has been rescinded."
The Shams Charania notification read.
Millions of people stared at their phones in pure disbelief over what had occurred. What happened? Why did it happen? What did this mean?
Questions came flooding across social media as people wanted to know what was going on, it was something unlike we have ever seen.
"Mark Williams' physical with the Lakers showed multiple issues and the team failed him on the exam, sources tell ESPN. The physical was not failed due to his back, however."
The deal fell through due to a failed Mark Williams physical. Though nearly two weeks later, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management stated that the "overwhelming sentiment" was that it should not have fallen through, there was nothing that could be done now. The Hornets were stuck with three starting-caliber centers, and the Lakers were left with none.
It's been three months since the events that were just described unfolded, and neither team is currently playing in the playoffs at the moment. Let's take a glance at the two main pieces of the deal, Dalton Knecht and Mark Williams, and see how their seasons finished.
Mark Williams
Williams played in 21 of the Hornets' 30 final games to end the season. He returned to the team after the All-Star break, facing the very team that had just said they did not want him. Mark struggled upon his return, but the Hornets took down the Lakers in a 100-97 victory.
He was steady to end the season, averaging 14.9 points and 10.8 rebounds while shooting 62.5%. While there was a slight dip in his defensive performance, Williams looked as healthy as ever. The Lakers drama did nothing but motivate him, and his play will excite Hornets fans for years to come.
Dalton Knecht
As for Knecht? Well, things were different.
After taking some time off, Knecht returned earlier than Mark, appearing in one game before the All-Star break, logging 17 minutes and scoring 10 points on 3-7 from both the field and three.
After mid-March, Dalton's minutes severely dwindled to a point where he only played four total minutes in the Lakers' first-round matchup against the Timberwolves.
He averaged 8.5 points on 45.6% from the field and 40.0% from three in his final thirty games to end the season.
The Lakers lost their first round series in five games to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and their lack of a big man was extremely evident against the seven foot Rudy Gobert.
If you were to ask Rob Pelinka again, he would do it.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Who are the most realistic players the Hornets could acquire from a Celtics' roster blow-up?
NBA insider suggests Hornets' future outlook isn't so bleak
Jusuf Nurkic mock trade: Hornets-Lakers deal doesn't fall through this time
What are the chances of Nic Batum reuniting with the Hornets?