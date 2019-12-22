Hornet Maven
Video: Devonte' Graham on Hornets loss to Jazz

Mitchell Northam

Devonte' Graham started Saturday's game at the Spectrum Center strong for the Hornets, connecting on three of his first four attempts from three-point range. 

But as the game went on, the Utah Jazz defense started paying more attention to him, and towering center Rudy Gobert started hounding Graham wherever he went. Graham connected on just two of his next nine three-point attempts, and the Hornets lost 114-107.

Graham finished the game with 22 points, four assists and three rebounds in 38 minutes.

Photo gallery: Hornets fall to Jazz, 114-107

Mitchell Northam

The Hornets lost to the Jazz on Saturday in Charlotte despite 29 points from Terry Rozier. All photos by Mitchell Northam at Hornet Maven, Sports Illustrated.

Video: Terry Rozier on Hornets loss to Jazz

Mitchell Northam

Rozier scored 29 points on Saturday at the Spectrum Center, but the Charlotte Hornets still lost to the Utah Jazz.

Video: James Borrego on defensive impact on the Hornets' rotation

Mitchell Northam

Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego talks about his emphasis on defense when making rotation decisions on Dec. 21, 2019.

Video: Borrego talks Hornets first half vs. Jazz, upcoming game vs. Celtics

Mitchell Northam

Hornets head coach James Borrego talks about his team’s first half effort and facing the Celtics tomorrow night after a loss to the Utah Jazz on Dec. 21, 2019.

Video: James Borrego on Hornets loss to Utah Jazz

Mitchell Northam

Despite 29 points from Terry Rozier, the Charlotte Hornets lost at home to the Utah Jazz on Saturday at the Spectrum Center, 114-107.

Pregame notes: Hornets set to host Donovan Mitchell, Jazz

Mitchell Northam

The Charlotte Hornets are hoping to bounce back Saturday at home against the Utah Jazz.

Video: James Borrego on the Hornets win over the Kings

Mitchell Northam

With a 110-102 victory over the Kings on Tuesday, the Hornets have now won four of their last five games.

Video: Malik Monk on the Hornets win over the Sacramento Kings

Mitchell Northam

Malik Monk scored a season-high 23 points and grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds Tuesday in a win over the Sacramento Kings.

Video: Bismack Biyombo on the Hornets win over the Sacramento Kings

Mitchell Northam

Bismack Biyombo had 10 points and 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season in the Hornets’ win over the Sacramento Kings.

Photos: Hornets top Kings on Dec. 17 in Charlotte

Mitchell Northam

All photos by Mitchell Northam, Hornet Maven - Sports Illustrated.