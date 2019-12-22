Video: Devonte' Graham on Hornets loss to Jazz

Devonte' Graham started Saturday's game at the Spectrum Center strong for the Hornets, connecting on three of his first four attempts from three-point range.

But as the game went on, the Utah Jazz defense started paying more attention to him, and towering center Rudy Gobert started hounding Graham wherever he went. Graham connected on just two of his next nine three-point attempts, and the Hornets lost 114-107.

Graham finished the game with 22 points, four assists and three rebounds in 38 minutes.