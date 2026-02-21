Kon Knueppel Reaches No. 2 All-Time on Rookie List, Now Leads NBA in Threes

Kon Knueppel was red-hot on Friday night, leading the Charlotte Hornets with 33 points, cashing in on seven triples. His shotmaking kept the Hornets in the game, but it wasn't enough as they fell 118-113, marking their second straight loss and their third in the last four outings.

Knueppel's seven threes moved him past Donovan Mitchell for the second most made triples in NBA history by a rookie. He needs 13 more to tie the record set by Keegan Murray, which he could track down within the next handful of games.

All-time leaders in made threes by a rookie

1. Keegan Murray (Kings, 2022-23) - 206

2. Kon Knueppel (Hornets, 2025-26) - 193

3. Donovan Mitchell (Jazz, 2017-18) - 187

4. Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers, 2012-13) - 185

5. Brandon Miller (Hornets, 2023-24) - 184

6. Saddiq Bey (Pistons, 2020-21) - 175

7. Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves, 2020-21) - 171

8. Luka Dončić (Mavericks, 2018-19) - 168

9. Landry Shamet (76ers, Clippers, 2018-19) - 167

10. Stephen Curry (Warriors, 2009-10) - 166

Not only did Knueppel pass Mitchell on that list, but he also surpassed him for the league lead in threes this season.

“It’s cool," Knueppel said when he learned of the two facts. "Credit to my teammates, and the coaches give me a lot of good opportunities to get good shots. And then just sticking with it, sticking with my mechanics and my confidence in my shot. It just seems like a lot of them are going in right now.”

Head coach Charles Lee praised the rookie for his consistency and the level of maturity he has, being a guy that he can count on every night.

"I never have to worry too much about him finding his offense or having to cater to him. That's one of the beauties of who he is as a player. He feeds and works off of everyone else so well. He looks for opportunities; he doesn't force too much," Lee stated. "He finds a couple shots to go in, and it gets him going a little bit more. At that point, if you’re in an ATO, you’re trying to draw up a play to try to get him a look, but I just love that he sticks with it. He’s consistently trying to make the right play not only for himself, but for our team to put us in the best position to be successful.”

Knueppel and the Hornets will be back in action tomorrow evening in the nation's capital, taking on the Wizards.