Evaluating where Josh Okogie fits into Hornets' rotation
The Charlotte Hornets acquired Josh Okogie and second-round picks from the Phoenix Suns in a trade that sent Nick Richards to Phoenix. Okogie was mostly used in the deal as a facilitator for the Suns to land Richards, but Okogie should have a role with the Hornets.
Okogie is a player that the Hornets new ownership and staff believes has the competitive spirit and embodies the "Hornets DNA." He has been known to be a player that gives effort on both sides of the ball, while mostly well-known for being a good defender.
Okogie appeared in 25 games for the Suns this season and averaged 6.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.8 steals, while shooting 49.1% from the field and 38.1% from three. His numbers will never jump out at you and his offensive game leaves a lot to be desired, but his competitiveness and effort level has kept him around in the NBA.
Okogie's stats have never shown his true impact on the floor and I believe with a team like the Charlotte Hornets, he will play some of the better basketball of his career. So you may ask, where does his minutes come from and what does his role look like?
Well with the injury to Brandon Miller and Tidjane Salaun getting sent to Greensboro, there's a pretty big opportunity for Okogie to receive minutes off of the Hornets bench. The fit with Cody Martin and Okogie off the bench isn't the greatest, as far as the offensive side of the ball, but defensively that fit is incredible.
However, I don't see the two playing many minutes together since they are similar players, as is Josh Green. That will be one of the challenges that Coach Lee will have to face since the Hornets have three players on the team who have similar play styles - known to be good defenders, but their offensive game is a little lackluster.
That thought of those players with similar archetypes might lead to a trade, but for now, Okogie will likely receive decent minutes off of the Hornets' bench. If Tre Mann can return to the floor soon, then that could potentially open things up, as far as spacing and scoring, which would lead to more minutes for Okogie.
The Hornets placing Salaun with the Greensboro Swarm feels like an opportunity for the rookie to get reps, while also allowing Okogie to prove his worth with the Charlotte Hornets. Okogie will likely play most of his minutes at the forward position, while Cody Martin plays more of the guard spot.
Okogie was listed as a DNP - Coach's Decision in the Hornets' win over the Bulls on Friday night, but I expect him to play in the Hornets next game versus the Mavs on MLK Day.
