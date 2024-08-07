Hornets Announce Official 2024-25 Preseason Schedule
Charlotte Hornets fans will get their first look at their new-look team on October 6th as preseason action opens up in the Queen City. The schedule includes five preseason games, two of those being played in Charlotte. Below is a look at the Hornets official preseason schedule.
10/6 vs New York Knicks 6:00 PM EST - Spectrum Center
10/8 vs Miami Heat 7:00 PM EST - Spectrum Center
10/10 @ Memphis Grizzlies 8:00 PM EST - Fedex Forum
10/15 @ New York Knicks 7:30 PM EST - Madison Square Garden
10/17 @ Indiana Pacers 7:00 PM EST - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
All five preseason games for the Hornets will be broadcasted on WFNZ (92.7 FM), the team's official radio partner. The franchise announced that the local television schedule for the preseason games will be announced at a later date. Charlotte's current TV partner, Bally Sports, has had a tumultuous few years, with multiple NBA franchises terminating their agreement with the RSN provider.
The preseason for the Hornets will be unlike any other as there will be a multitude of decisions for coach Charles Lee to make. As well, it will be important to get the Hornets key players Brandon Miller, LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams fully acclimated and adjusted to Lee's new play and coaching style. The preseason will also be useful to see how the Hornets first-round draft pick, Tidjane Salaun matches up against NBA level talent. However, the most important thing is for the Hornets to stay healthy in the preseason and not risk any potential injury once the regular season begins.
The Hornets official regular season schedule has yet to be announced.
