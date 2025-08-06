Hornets star Brandon Miller discusses new tuition scholarship program
Charlotte Hornets guard Brandon Miller has launched a new tuition program alongside Campus, a two-year college seeking to provide and redefine access to higher education for young people.
The Miller Scholars program is offering students $20,000 in tuition scholarships toward Campus’ associate degrees, live online courses from top university professors, a personal success coach, and more.
Why is this so important to Miller? The guard told Hornets on SI that it's because he knows not everyone can do what he did. Miller left Alabama after one highly successful season with the Crimson Tide.
"The path I took was a rare and non-traditional path," the guard said. "With these scholarships, I wanted to provide an opportunity to kids that weren’t as blessed as I was to obtain a degree and have a great start at a future."
Rather than set something up at a physical school, possibly his alma mater, Miller took a wider approach to the scholarship, for which you can apply here.
"The thought process behind this was to eliminate some of the cost for going to school such as meals and boarding. At Campus, young adults will have the opportunity to pursue their dream while helping around the house or working part-time if need be," he said.
Miller has a platform that he wants to use to empower students from all different areas. He said, “I’ve been lucky to have great coaches and mentors who believed in me and helped me grow—on and off the court. This scholarship is about paying that forward. I want to help students build the confidence and support system they need to chase their goals and succeed in the real world.”
Specifically, the Hornets star highlighted coach Charles Lee, the Hornets coach who has spent one year alongside Miller, although the player sat for much of it with a wrist injury. "Through his experiences as an NBA Coach, he has always given me great advice as a player and young man," Miller noted.
Applicants for the scholarship are encouraged to exhibit sportsmanship, something vital to an athlete. Miller believes it's vital for everyone, "It’s very important, respecting others should not only reflect on the basketball court but also in the classroom or the workplace."
Miller is very early into his NBA career, but he is already attempting to give back and provide a way forward for those who aren't in his situation.
