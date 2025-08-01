NBA analyst reveals the Charlotte Hornets' true hidden gem
The Charlotte Hornets' key pieces are mostly big-name players. LaMelo Ball is a superstar. Brandon Miller is growing in notoriety as he enters his third year. Miles Bridges is a known entity. Kon Knueppel just got drafted fourth overall and was in the Final Four. They're not unheard of.
So who is the Hornets' hidden gem, an underrated, unheralded player that more NBA fans ought to take note of? According to Bleacher Report's Dan Favale, that player is Moussa Diabate, the former two-way player who earned an NBA contract.
Favale said the Hornets would benefit from getting a legitimate center after the Mark Williams and Jusuf Nurkic trades, but Diabate certainly deserves "more exploration" by the Hornets.
"The 23-year-old's finishing around the rim can be an adventure, but this is at least in part due to the spotty spacers and table-setters around him," Favale said. "Next season should provide a better glimpse into what he can do in a more optimal environment."
Even last year in a less than ideal scenario, he still hit 65% of his shots at the basket (which is in the 35th percentile) and 48% of his 67 attempts between four and 14 feet (in the 63rd percentile).
"Diabate has made some strides as a rim protector but stands out more for his activity on the glass—particularly at the offensive end," the insider continued. "Among nearly 400 players who have logged at least 1,500 minutes over the past three seasons, his offensive rebounding rate ranks sixth."
Diabate does what he does really well, so much so that it might make up for his glaring weaknesses. He's never going to be a huge offensive threat, and he's undersized, but he defends and rebounds well, so perhaps Charlotte's center situation isn't as dire as it seems.
