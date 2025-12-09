Jonathan Kuminga mock trade: How Hornets can land enticing young player

The Charlotte Hornets should call the Golden State Warriors. For the second straight year, Jonathan Kuminga is falling out of favor. His RFA stint lasted forever and ended unsatisfyingly for him, and he just played zero minutes in a loss.

The Warriors are reportedly interested in trading their young forward, and the Hornets should be all over that. The trade would have to take place after January 15 because of a trade restriction. My temptation here was to trade Miles Bridges for Kuminga.

Bridges would be replaced by Kuminga in the lineup, and it would get the Hornets a younger player to fit with their current roster and move on from Bridges and his salary.

Dec 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) shoots the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Plus, while the Hornets would sacrifice some offense in that scenario, they'd gain a better defender at the four, which is probably better anyway. The Hornets have offense from the other spots on the floor.

However, given how all-in Golden State has gone and the fact that their big contracts are not going to be traded, matching salaries with Kuminga and Bridges was too challenging, so Bridges gets to stay (or go to a different team).

Instead, the Hornets can send Mason Plumlee, Pat Connaughton, and Josh Green with a 2028 second-round pick (via Charlotte) for Kuminga and Buddy Hield.

NBA mock trade | Spotrac

As much as the Warriors seem to dislike Kuminga, they are giving up the best player in this trade, and while they're getting some pieces that will help them, Kuminga's probably worth a touch more than just matched salaries at this point.

The Hornets land another young piece to work with, and if it doesn't work out, he's not on a terribly long contract after signing a two-year deal in restricted free agency.

The Hornets also move on from some expiring veterans who aren't really useful. Green could be a nice piece, especially defensively, upon a healthy return, but those minutes would probably be better served with Sion James for the long-term future of this franchise.

The Warriors nab a decent three-and-D rotational player in Green, someone who can fit well with how they want to run things. Connaughton provides bench shooting as well, and Plumlee is just depth at center, where they're a little bit thin. They would have to waive one player, and Plumlee would also make sense there.

This is a win-win for both sides, if for no other reason than the Hornets get a younger player and the Warriors get rid of someone it's becoming clear they do not want.

- TRENDING STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Liam McNeeley's development is right on schedule for the Charlotte Hornets

Score predictions for the Charlotte Hornets' matchup with the Denver Nuggets

LaMelo Ball exits game with ankle injury, will not return against Raptors

Charlotte Hornets try to replicate miracle in Toronto against the Raptors