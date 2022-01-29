Hornets Survive Late Scare from Lakers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Just a couple of nights ago, the Hornets set a franchise record for most points in a game with 158. They couldn't quite replicate that performance on Friday night, but they got enough buckets to fall as they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 116-114.

The Hornets notched the first nine points of the game and a beautiful no-look over the back pass from LaMelo ball to Miles Bridges forced Lakers head coach Frank Vogel to burn an early timeout.

They would continue to dominate the first quarter claiming a 23-8 lead nine minutes in, holding L.A. to just a 1/11 start from the field. Without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, it was clear the Lakers were lost offensively, especially in the paint. Dwight Howard did not see the floor at all in the first half. Meanwhile, DeAndre Jordan had just two points and four boards at the break.

Los Angeles found a little rhythm in the opening minutes of the 2nd, but they were unable to sustain it for the remainder of the half and keep pace with the Hornets. Veteran guard Ish Smith provided Charlotte with an unexpected boost with 10 points, hitting all five of his field goal attempts in the quarter. Charlotte led 65-49 at half.

Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook combined for 24 points in the third to help the Lakers erase a 20-point deficit. A three from Austin Reaves in front of the Hornets bench tied the game at 84 a piece. Charlotte hit a dry spell offensively and failed to knock down open looks. Despite the Lakers' surge, Charlotte still clung on to a two-point advantage heading into the fourth.

Ish Smith continued to chip in quality minutes as he hit two threes to help get the Hornets back on track. A mini 6-0 run ballooned the lead back up to ten, 101-91, and Vogel had seen enough, calling another timeout to settle things down. Reaves recorded six of the next ten points for the Lakers, including a wide-open three to cut the lead to just four.

With roughly 90 seconds remaining, the Lakers deflected the ball in the backcourt, Ish Smith chased it down and hit a mid-range jumper as the shot clock expired. Russell Westbrook followed that up with a three on the other end. Smith came through again with a layup by driving the baseline but once again, Westbrook responded with another three. Stanley Johnson had an easy path to the cup after a blocked shot from P.J. Washington which made it a one-point game.

The Lakers were forced to foul with the game and shot clock pretty much synced up at 21 seconds. LaMelo Ball only managed to make one of two from the charity stripe which opened the door for the Lakers to steal the game in the final seconds. Westbrook went for the win with a three and missed, handing the Hornets their 28th win of the season.

The Hornets will be home again on Sunday afternoon to welcome in the other team from Los Angeles, the Clippers. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. EST.

