Charlotte Hornets vs Sacramento Kings Game Preview

It's Halloween night in Uptown as the Hornets take on the Sacramento Kings (1-4). Both teams are coming off of big-time wins. The Hornets defeated the defending champions on Saturday and the Kings took down the Hornets division rival, the Miami Heat 119-113 on Saturday. The Kings have played the majority of their games at home as they're 1-3 at home and just 0-1 away. This will be the Hornets third home game of the season as they look to win their second straight game for the first time in this early season. The Hornets and Kings tied in their season series last season as both teams won at their home court.

The Hornets have been without their three guards in LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, and Cody for most of the season thus far. It looks as if it's trending the same way once again, as LaMelo has been ruled out and Rozier, Martin are listed as doubtful for the contest. The Hornets have done a terrific job so far as they remain solidly at .500 without some of their key players.

Let's take a look at the Hornets opponent tonight in Sacramento. The Kings were able to pickup their first win of the campaign on Saturday against Miami, as they were previously 0-3. De'aaron Fox has been tremendous for the Kings as he's putting up around just over 27 points per game, along with seven rebounds, and six assists. Young rookie standout, Keegan Murray has made a huge impact already for Sacramento as he's averaging just around 19 points per game, while shooting over 40% from downtown. One of the more underrated players in the league, Domantas Sabonis has had a down year so far, but he has been known in recent years to tear the Hornets apart. Kevin Huerter was traded this off-season from Atlanta to Sacramento and in recent years he has torched the Hornets. Huerter has scored in double figures in the last 10 out of 11 contests vs the Hornets.

Sacramento Key Notes:

Malik Monk makes his return to the Queen City.

Kevin Huerter is T-4th in the NBA in 3PM per game

De'aaron Fox is 13th in points per game in the NBA (27.8)

4th in NBA in Field Goal %: 48.5%

6th most 3PA per game in the NBA: 38.2

Hornets Key Notes:

1st in NBA in opponent 3-point percentage: 28.2%

2nd in NBA in opponent 3-pointers made: 9.5

8th in NBA in points per game

5th in NBA in rebounds per game (47.3)

Jalen McDaniels 7th in the NBA in 3-point %: 57.9%

What to watch for:

PJ Washington: PJ is coming off one of his best games of his career, and without a doubt his best game in the 2022-2023 season. PJ scored 31 points in the game against Golden State, while making a grand total of 13 shots. Most of his baskets were scored inside the paint. He played a similar brand of basketball against Sacramento back in 2020 when he scored a career high 42 points in their win against the Kings. He made a whopping 15 field goals in that game. Look for PJ to try to attack that favorable matchup again tonight.

Malik Monk: Malik Monk signed a 2 year-19 million dollar deal to sign with the Kings this summer as he left the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency. As many remember, Monk was the Hornets first-round draft pick in the 2017-2018 season. He spent a total of four seasons in the Queen City, until further leaving to LA in free agency. Malik Monk has struggled to find a rhythm thus far in Sac-Town, as he's shooting below 40% from the field and from three. Look for Monk to try and have a revenge game against his former team.

De'Aaron Fox vs Dennis Smith Jr: Fox has had a phenomenal start to the season as he's averaging career highs in points, rebounds, 3-point %, field goal %, and 3PM. Fox has been the leader of this Kings squad, but nothing that Dennis Smith Jr can't stop. Smith has had some tall tasks already, only 6 games into the season. He's had to defend top point guards in Trae Young, Steph Curry and now De'Aaron Fox. So far, Dennis has done an excellent job containing these top point guards, but he will have his hands full once again tonight with Fox. It will be entertaining all night long to watch these point guards go head-to-head.

2022-2023 Team Stats

Points Per Game

CHA: 118.5

SAC: 114.2

Points Allowed

CHA: 115.8

SAC: 118.8

Field Goal Percentage

CHA: 46.5%

SAC: 48.5%

Assists Per Game

CHA: 28.0

SAC: 27.4

Rebounds Per Game

CHA: 47.3

SAC: 42.8

Charlotte's 2022-2023 Active Individual Stat Leaders

Points Per Game: Gordon Hayward 20.0 PPG

Assists Per Game: Dennis Smith Jr 6.2 AST

Rebounds Per Game: Nick Richards 7.5 REB

Blocks Per Game: PJ Washington 1.2 BLK

Steals Per Game: Dennis Smith Jr 1.7 STL

Sacramento's 2022-2023 Active Individual Stat Leaders

Points Per Game: De'Aaron Fox 27.8 PPG

Assists Per Game: Domantas Sabonis 5.6 AST

Rebounds Per Game: Domantas Sabonis 9.2 REB

Blocks Per Game: Domantas Sabonis 1.0 BLK

Steals Per Game: DeAaron Fox 1.0 STL

