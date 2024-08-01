Hornets Waive Forward Leaky Black
The Hornets announced today that they have waived forward Leaky Black. Black was on a two-way deal that he signed on July 19th, 2023.
Black recently played in the Hornets summer league and appeared in 26 games for the Hornets during the 2023-24 season. He averaged 2.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.9 assists. The 26-year-old is most commonly known for his defense throughout his playing career, especially in his four-year tenure with the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Black played hard on both ends of the floor in the Hornets recent summer league, but couldn't find his offense, which could've led to his departure with the team. In Vegas, Black averaged just 3.0 points and shot the ball at a rough split of 26.3% from the field and 30.0% from three. However, he did average 1.6 steals on the defensive side of the ball.
This could come to a surprise to some as many saw Black being one of the guys the Hornets viewed as fitting the "Hornets DNA." In fact, Black was one of the numerous Hornets players that attended coach Charles Lee's introductory press conference in June. As well, some view Leaky Black as one of the Hornets top defenders on the team.
Below is one of Eric Collins' most popular calls from his short tenure.
The Hornets currently have 2024 second-round draft pick KJ Simpson and Moussa Diabate on two-way deals, which leaves the Hornets with one open two-way spot. As well, the Hornets still have an open guaranteed roster spot. If there's one thing that we've seen this off-season, it is to trust in the Hornets new management and regime.