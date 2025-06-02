Is Brandon Miller the Hornets' only untouchable player in trade talks?
If we're being completely honest, the Charlotte Hornets don't have very many players on the roster that others around the NBA are dying to have. Two, maybe three names would be on the list for most teams if they became available, but that's probably it.
LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are the two most coveted, while some teams could still take a liking to Mark Williams despite the medical history and subpar defensive play. Are any of them untouchable, though?
Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report believes Miller should be the only one who carries that label.
"Compared to LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller is younger, cheaper, and more durable. That we can confidently apply that last descriptor to Miller in the wake of him missing 55 games in his sophomore season says everything you need to know about Ball's health situation.
"Ball has been an All-Star, and he's only entering his age-24 season. But he shows up in trade rumors far more often than Miller because he's had a half-decade to prove he's a cornerstone and hasn't quite pulled it off. Miller may not meet that standard either, but he's got a longer runway and makes less than a third of Ball's $38 million salary in 2025-26."
I'm on board with Hughes here on Miller. The Hornets would be silly to trade him at this point in his career, and it would have to take some extremely overwhelming offer for Jeff Peterson to even think about it.
However, I'd go as far as saying Ball is untouchable for now. I understand that Charlotte could get a pretty decent haul in return for him this summer, but it would be prematurely breaking up this core. Is he untouchable moving forward? That will depend on how he and the team perform next season.
