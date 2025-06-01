Charlotte Hornets predicted to take 7-foot-2 Chinese superstar in 2025 NBA draft
All of the attention in Charlotte is on what the Hornets will do with the fourth overall pick, and rightfully so. It's a massive decision Jeff Peterson has to make, and if he nails it, the future of the organization could change drastically.
That being said, the second round is still important. Several players who were selected in the second round have gone on to be All-Stars and Hall of Famers. Obviously, it doesn't happen all of the time, but there are always four or five sneaky good prospects that fall to round two.
Today, we highlight one of those prospects with fascinating potential.
In the latest mock draft by Draft Digest On SI, the Hornets are projected to select Chinese big man Hansen Yang 33rd overall.
Yang checks in at 7-foot-2, 252 pounds and has the biggest hands in this year's draft, measuring ten inches in length. Over the past two seasons, Yang, 19, has played for the Qingdao Eagles of the Chinese Basketball Association. In 96 games there, he's averaged 15.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 56.9% from the field and 29.1% from three-point range.
The three-point shot is coming along despite shooting it at a low volume. He went just 7-for-31 (22%) last year, but saw a promising jump this season, going 16-for-48 (33%). Although the Hornets have a bit of a logjam at center, selecting Yang should still be in the cards. There's a lot there to work with, and Charlotte can look to move off of Jusuf Nurkic or Mark Williams, something they'll probably explore anyway.
