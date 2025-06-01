Should the Hornets ship out the No. 4 pick for a proven, veteran player?
Later this month, the Charlotte Hornets will have a difficult decision to make. Do they take Ace Bailey, VJ Edgecombe, Tre Johnson, or Kon Knueppel at number four? Do they trade back?
Or...do they trade out of the first round completely, sending the fourth overall pick out the door for a proven veteran that can accelerate the Hornets' rebuild?
That's the question for this week's Charlotte On SI roundtable.
Schuyler Callihan
If the right offer came along, I'd say it's worth considering. The problem is, even in a deep and talented draft, it's highly unlikely that a team will unload a star player for the fourth pick in the draft. The Hornets could probably get some proven commodity, but it's not going to be something that would blow the socks off of Hornets fans. Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz would be interesting, but if we're being honest, Charlotte would probably have to tack on way more than just the fourth pick. Obviously, they'd have to match salaries, which would take several players, and then, they'd have to give up more draft capital. There are other easier deals to be made, but Jeff Peterson appears to have the long game in mind, so staying at four is probably what will happen.
Owen O'Connor
I truly think it depends on who is available. Giannis is out of the realm of possibilities, and I can’t see Boston moving on from Jaylen Brown. However, one player that does interest me, who is worth the fourth pick, is Domantas Sabonis. Could the fourth pick be too high a price? Yes, but let’s be real: Sacramento might be in a worse situation than Charlotte. At least the Hornets have young pieces, the Kings have NONE. With Doug Christie headed into his first full season, and a new GM coming in, maybe the Kings decide to blow it up and start over, and sending out their star for a top 5 pick and other assets may be the way to go.
Zachary Roberts
There’s no veteran player they can get without adding too much to the pick. There are good players they could get with pick 4 and more, but this roster isn’t in a position to do that (like Philly might be). They need another young prospect, so the only trade they should be doing with 4 is trading back.
