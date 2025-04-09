Lonzo Ball had an interesting response to LaMelo’s season coming to an early end
Back in March, THE Charlotte Hornets announced that star point guard LaMelo Ball would be missing the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season due to minor wrist and ankle injuries.
Although it was revealed that he would also be undergoing arthroscopic surgeries for both injuries, the decision to cut his season short might have seemed suspicious to some.
One person who called it into question was his own brother, Lonzo, on his podcast “What An Experience”. Even though he was not particularly specific about his concerns surround his brother, his words were very telling.
“Look I'm not going to say too much, cause it could get classified as tampering.” said the oldest Ball brother.
While the timing of the decision may be questionable, there's no doubt that Ball was fighting through injuries throughout the majority of this season. He played 47 games this season, having to miss small stretches periodically throughout the season, especially in December and February.
At the time of the All-Star break, Ball was averaging 28 points per game. He has seen his averages decline sharply in the past two months, averaging 14.8 points in February, and 21.5 points in March.
Before deciding to end his season, Ball was averaging a career-high 25.2 points while also dishing out 7.4 assists and bringing down 4.9 rebounds per game.
Since Ball has been sidelined, the Hornets have lost five out of their last six games, and currently have a record of 19-60. As of April 6th, they remain in the top three of the NBA Draft lottery odds.
Although his brother may have recklessly speculated without having to say too much, his implication isn't entirely out of the realm of possibility. By shutting Ball down, the Hornets are even less likely to win games, and that has been proven by their recent record.
