Three questions the Hornets must immediately answer
The Charlotte Hornets cannot finish with more than 23 wins on the season, and that number is pretty difficult to foresee given they have a bout with the Memphis Grizzlies and two with the Boston Celtics on tap. They're going to finish, in all likelihood, with the third-worst record in the NBA, and they'll probably finish no worse than fourth in a worst-case scenario.
That leaves them with a lot of burning questions. This roster, even though it did not have much health this year, proved to be a little problematic. It may or may not be the base that the Hornets can build a contender out of. With that in mind, here are three burning questions they've got to answer as soon as possible.
Is LaMelo Ball THE guy?
There's no doubt that LaMelo Ball is an integral part of the Charlotte Hornets now. The question is if he's an integral part of the future. Do the Hornets want to build around a player who shoots inefficiently and has a number of injury issues in just a few years? Right now, they have essentially said yes.
However, there are rumblings that Ball might not be the guy and that Brandon Miller is more suited to be the centerpiece. The Hornets have to decide that. If they do decide that Miller should be the focal point, what happens to Ball? Additionally, what if the Hornets get Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, or VJ Edgecombe? Is Ball still the focal point then? He can stay on the team either way, but it significantly shapes what they do with him and how they treat him. It may also impact his spot on the team, too.
What do you do with Mark Williams?
At the trade deadline, the Hornets made the shocking decision to trade Mark Williams. It was rescinded, but it showed a willingness to part with talent to boost the rebuild down the line. The initial thought process was that they'd simply try again even if they weren't likely to get a package similar to Dalton Knecht and a future first-round pick.
However, after the deadline, Williams went off. He's been pretty excellent since then, and he's been healthy. That could increase his trade value, but it may also convince the Hornets to keep him. He's been the center they dreamed about for years, so do they want to part with that now that they've been given a second chance to reconsider their plan?
Which of the role players are worth keeping?
Role players for the Hornets include Josh Okogie, Nick Smith Jr., KJ Simpson, DaQuan Jeffries, Jusuf Nurkic, Moussa Diabate, and Josh Green. They will not all be back and not all be key parts of the rotation next year. It's on the Hornets to determine which ones can be part of a competitive roster and which ones are only getting minutes because they're on a 19-win team with a boatload of injuries.
At times, they've all looked like serviceable NBA players. How much of that is legitimate vs. just a pro-level basketball player getting minutes they probably shouldn't? Which of these players can actually help winning instead of just filling a void left by injury and taking up space and minutes? Some of them certainly can, but not all of them will.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Using one-word to describe the Charlotte Hornets' key rotational players
Hornets look to keep slight edge in all-time series vs Grizzlies
Hornets release injury report for Tuesday's game against Memphis
NBA insider details what it might've cost Hornets to land Luka Doncic