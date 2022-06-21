Michael Jordan Set to Meet with Head Coach Candidate on Tuesday

The Charlotte Hornets are scrambling to find a head coach ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft after Kenny Atkinson bailed on the job over the weekend to remain as an assistant with the Golden State Warriors.

Ideally, the Hornets would like to not go through another extensive search that involves another round or two of interviews. There's just not enough time to do so and although the new head coach won't have a major influence on this year's draft picks, one would assume they'd like to have the coach at least in the room when the decisions are being made.

As expected, the Hornets have reached out to Mike D'Antoni who will meet with team owner Michael Jordan for a second time today about the job, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

D'Antoni and former Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts were the other two finalists for the job.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.