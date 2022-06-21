Skip to main content

Michael Jordan Set to Meet with Head Coach Candidate on Tuesday

The Hornets owner is hoping to finally land his next head coach.

The Charlotte Hornets are scrambling to find a head coach ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft after Kenny Atkinson bailed on the job over the weekend to remain as an assistant with the Golden State Warriors.

Ideally, the Hornets would like to not go through another extensive search that involves another round or two of interviews. There's just not enough time to do so and although the new head coach won't have a major influence on this year's draft picks, one would assume they'd like to have the coach at least in the room when the decisions are being made.

As expected, the Hornets have reached out to Mike D'Antoni who will meet with team owner Michael Jordan for a second time today about the job, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

D'Antoni and former Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts were the other two finalists for the job. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17960302_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

All Hornets 2022 NBA Mock Draft 3.0 (2nd Round Included)

By James Plowright and Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
Untitled design - 2022-06-20T165156.436
News

Steve Kerr Speaks on Kenny Atkinson's Decision to Turn Down Hornets

By Schuyler Callihan17 hours ago
USATSI_16575029_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

Charlotte Hornets Summer League Schedule Released

By Schuyler Callihan19 hours ago
USATSI_17977824_168388579_lowres (3)
News

REPORT: Hornets Would be 'Hesitant' to Match a Max Offer Sheet for Miles Bridges

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-06-20T102922.928
News

Where Do the Hornets Turn Now?

By Schuyler Callihan22 hours ago
USATSI_9747487_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

How the Charlotte Hornets Will Handle the 2022 NBA Draft

By Schuyler CallihanJun 20, 2022
USATSI_17570613_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 19th

By Schuyler CallihanJun 19, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-06-11T134459.709
News

Could Kenny Atkinson Ditching the Hornets be a Blessing in Disguise for Charlotte?

By Schuyler CallihanJun 19, 2022