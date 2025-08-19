NBA analyst still can't believe the Hornets pulled off this one trade
The Charlotte Hornets pulled off a rather shocking trade this offseason. At the time, it felt very surprising that the Hornets got a better player, a cheaper contract, and a second-round pick for Jusuf Nurkic, but that's what they did.
Now, months later, one insider still can't believe it and thinks the Jazz will have made the biggest blunder of the 2025 offseason when it's all said and done.
Jazz ripped to shreds for Hornets trade
The Charlotte Hornets managed to get Collin Sexton and a 2030 second-round pick for Jusuf Nurkic, a player they acquired last trade deadline but who was very much not a part of their future plans. Sexton may not be, either, but the Hornets still won the trade.
This is because it is still mindboggling that Utah agreed to this. "Congratulations to the Utah Jazz for swinging one of the most baffling trades in recent memory. By flipping Collin Sexton for Jusuf Nurkic, they gave up the better player, on the cheaper contract, while also including a 2030 second-round pick, which will be the more favorable of the Clippers' or their own," B/R analyst Dan Favale said.
Of course, the Jazz needed to move on from Sexton to make way for their eventual draft choices Walter Clayton Jr. and Ace Bailey, one of whom is a guard and the other is very ball-dominant. Still, it wasn't a good deal for the Jazz, but it was for the Hornets.
"Keeping Sexton as an expiring contract to move at the deadline would have made more sense. Heck, buying him out and taking the roster spot would've made more sense. It leaves you with dead money that can't be moved, but at least you're not out a 2030 second," Favale added.
Things only got worse (or better for the Hornets) when Bosnia's Eurobasket 2025 coach called out Nurkic, saying he was out of shape and couldn't even run.
Favale said the only way Utah comes out of this without taking a major loss is if Nurkic is bought out for less than Sexton would've been, or if it's revealed that the Hornets fleeced Utah under the agreement that they wouldn't draft Ace Bailey. Either way, it's a baffingly good win for the Hornets.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Which Southeast division team improved most this offseason? Here's where the Hornets rank
The one unexpected Charlotte Hornets player who could reach stardom
The Charlotte Hornets' timeline to be a contender in the East
Secret X-factor: The most underrated addition of the Charlotte Hornets' offseason