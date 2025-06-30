NBA free agency: Three center targets for the Charlotte Hornets to consider
After trading Mark Williams to the Phoenix Suns in a draft day stunner and swapping Jusuf Nurkic for Collin Sexton, the Charlotte Hornets are in need of a center to round out their big man rotation.
With the full non-taxpayer MLE and a couple of non-guaranteed contracts potentially coming off the books, Jeff Peterson has enough financial flexibility to make a substantial move at the five. Here are a couple of options to watch when free agency officially opens later this evening.
Luke Kornet - Boston Celtics
Kornet has played a reserve role in Boston for the last four years. After entering the NBA as an undrafted free agent, the 7'1" center has developed into a solid rotational piece for the 2024 NBA champions. He's an active rebounder, a solid screen-setter, and his familiarity with Charles Lee from their time together in Bean Town could breed interest from Charlotte.
Although Kornet's lack of foot speed limits his overall defensive impact, he would be an ideal mentor for rookie center Ryan Kalkbrenner. Kornet has proven adept at protecting the rim as a traditional NBA center, excelling in an a specified role that Kalkbrenner projects to fill as he develops further.
By all accounts Kornets is an A+ locker room presence in Boston, rounding out his profile as the ideal center target for Charlotte now that Day'Ron Sharpe is off the board.
Deandre Ayton - Portland Trail Blazers
On the court, Ayton would slide nicely into Charles Lee's rotation. He's a skilled big man with solid touch that will put up a nightly double-double just by playing with great energy and effort. He has eye-popping mobility at 7'1", and at first glance of his game film and box scores, his profile screams solid starting center in the NBA.
However, his effort levels have waned during his seven-year NBA career based on his role and his team's overall level of competitiveness, which makes the fit in Charlotte a bit awkward. Peterson and Lee value high character, hard-working players, and Ayton's diminished reputation across the league doesn't quote fit their desired mold.
The talent is real, the on-court fit is nice, but the character concerns could sway this decision.
Brook Lopez - Milwaukee Bucks
This is a pipe dream, but Lopez would be a perfect veteran to mentor Charlotte's young core. The former NBA champion has a rapport with head coach Charles Lee and could slide into the Hornets' rotation while filling Taj Gibson's 'unc' role. Imagining some five-out sets with Lopez as a stretch big in the Queen City is a tantalizing thought.
However, at this point in his career, Lopez likely wants to play for a contender, and his hometown Los Angeles Lakers seem to be desiring his presence in Tinsel Town.
Other names to watch:
Chris Boucher - Toronto Raptors
Kevon Looney - Golden State Warriors
Santi Aldama - Memphis Grizzlies
Clint Capela - Atlanta Hawks