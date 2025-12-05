Charlotte Hornets try to replicate miracle in Toronto against the Raptors

It turned out to be an unexpectedly memorable matchup when the Charlotte Hornets last met the Toronto Raptors on November 29th at Spectrum Center. Admittedly, not for the first three quarters, when it seemed like the highly favored Raptors would take home an easy win.

But then, in the final minutes of the game, a comeback began to form. With about 13 seconds left in the game, Charles Lee's squad found themselves only down three, and with the ball sideline out of bounds. Then followed the biggest moment of Kon Knueppel's young career.

The rookie's fourth three of the night guided the hosts into overtime, where a big performance by Miles Bridges secured the win. As fun as it is to think back on that game and the improbable comeback in the final minutes, it's now sadly time to return to the present and look at tonight's injury report.

INJURY REPORT:

Hornets: OUT - Grant Williams (R Knee), Josh Green (L Shoulder), Collin Sexton (L Quad), Pat Connaughton (R Calf), Drew Peterson (G-League), Questionable - Tre Mann (R Knee), Ryan Kalkbrenner (L Ankle), Brandon Miller (L Shoulder), PROBABLE - LaMelo Ball (L Wrist)

Raptors: Not yet submitted.

As you can see, a good chunk of the squad that beat the Raptors a week ago might not be available to do it again. Collin Sexton is definitely out with a left quad strain, and Mann, Kalkbrenner, and Miller are all questionable, and even LaMelo Ball is probable.

To make matters even worse, the Raptors will be looking to bounce back in front of their home crowd after losing a heartbreaker there yesterday against the Los Angeles Lakers via buzzer-beater.

So, if all of the cards once again seem to be stacked against the Hornets, how can they pull off another surprise?

Key matchup: LaMelo vs the Raptors defense

One way to make up for having a talent disadvantage is simply allowing yourself more opportunities to score. The Hornets did a solid job of that in their win against Toronto, when they had 9 turnovers to the Raptors' 15 and took 29 free throws to the Raptors' 17.

With Sexton, Mann, and Miller all potentially missing this game, most of the ball handling, decision-making, and scoring will be heaped onto LaMelo Ball, who has struggled since returning from an ankle injury.

In some positive news, arguably his best outing since returning came two days ago in a loss to the Knicks, where he put up 34 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists, taking over in the fourth quarter and almost getting the Hornets back into a game they had no business being in.

Ja'Kobe Walter has started in RJ Barretts absence and looked good, shooting a high percentage from downtown and adding defensive intensity. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Replicating that type of output will be tough, though, especially when you're missing even more teammates and you're facing a superior defensive backcourt. In Jamal Shead and Ja'Kobe Walter, Toronto has two gritty defenders who cause turnovers and deflections en masse.

LaMelo's shooting splits against Toronto this year confirm those concerns. Over the two previous matchups, Ball has connected on only 12 of his 35 shots and only 2 of his 13 three-pointers. That will have to improve if the Hornets want to have any shot at sneaking out another win over Toronto.

Projected Starting Lineups

Hornets Raptors Point Guard LaMelo Ball Immanuel Quickley Shooting Guard Kon Knueppel Ja'Kobe Walter Small Forward Sion James Brandon Ingram Power Forward Miles Bridges Scottie Barnes Center Moussa Diabate Jakob Poeltl

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

The one silver lining amid another brutal Charlotte Hornets season

3 positive takeaways for Hornets after loss To Knicks at Madison Square Garden

What could a Charlotte Hornets trade package for Giannis Antetokounmpo look like?

LaMelo Ball lands among this Western Conference team's top trade targets on new list