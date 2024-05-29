All Hornets

OKC Thunder GM Sam Presti Concedes He "Missed" on Gordon Hayward

The Hornets traded Hayward to the Thunder at the trade deadline

James Plowright

Apr 3, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Gordon Hayward (33) gets set to inbound the ball during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 3, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Gordon Hayward (33) gets set to inbound the ball during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports / Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

During Oklahoma City's exit interviews, GM Sam Presti was asked about form Hornet Gordon Hayward's struggles after he failed to score during the Thunder's playoff run.

"I missed on that," Presti said Tuesday at his end-of-season news conference. "That's on me. But I'm learning, I'm trying to learn this team, I'm trying to learn the pace of the team a little bit. And trying to be a great observer of the team as it's going through its paces, knowing that it's really going to change on its own in and of itself."

Sam Presti


With Charlotte, Hayward was still scoring over 14 points per game as one of the team's top offensive options. During training camp Head Coach Steve Clifford stated Hayward, alongside veteran Terry Rozier had been the best players during practice. What looked like a smart, veteran addition at the trade deadline didn't go as planned.

Hayward managed to stay healthy in OKC, but suffered a sharp fall in production averaging just 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists in 26 games. During Hayward's exit interview he stated his Thunder tenure was "disappointing" and "frustrating" and that he "Just wasn't really given much of an opportunity".

For Charlotte the trade looked like a shrewd piece of business at the time, and looks even better now. In return for Hayward's expiring contract, the Hornets received Vasilijie Micic, Tren Mann, Davis Bertans and both a 2024 and 2025 2nd round pick.

Published
James Plowright

JAMES PLOWRIGHT

Twitter: @British_Buzz Linked In: James Plowright Muck Rack: James Plowright About Me Bylines for: Sports Illustrated, Sky Sports NBA, SB Nation, Queen City Hoops Based in Manchester in the United Kingdom, I have covered the Charlotte Hornets since 2008. When I was 16 years old I won a blogging competition on Bobcats.com, this ignited my passion for journalism and since then I went on to write for a variety of blogs; Hornets Planet, Queen City Hoops and At The Hive. In 2022 I took on the role as site content manager for the Charlotte Hornets Fannation site (AllHornets.com).  I am also the founder of the All Hornets Podcast Network, having recorded over 350+ Hornets related podcasts.  Awards - The All Hornets podcast was nominated for "Best Team Podcast" in the 2022 Sports Podcast Awards.  - I was nominated for "Sports Writer of the Year" in 2013 for LSU Media while studying my B.A in History and International Relations at Loughborough University. 