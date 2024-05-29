OKC Thunder GM Sam Presti Concedes He "Missed" on Gordon Hayward
During Oklahoma City's exit interviews, GM Sam Presti was asked about form Hornet Gordon Hayward's struggles after he failed to score during the Thunder's playoff run.
"I missed on that," Presti said Tuesday at his end-of-season news conference. "That's on me. But I'm learning, I'm trying to learn this team, I'm trying to learn the pace of the team a little bit. And trying to be a great observer of the team as it's going through its paces, knowing that it's really going to change on its own in and of itself."- Sam Presti
With Charlotte, Hayward was still scoring over 14 points per game as one of the team's top offensive options. During training camp Head Coach Steve Clifford stated Hayward, alongside veteran Terry Rozier had been the best players during practice. What looked like a smart, veteran addition at the trade deadline didn't go as planned.
Hayward managed to stay healthy in OKC, but suffered a sharp fall in production averaging just 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists in 26 games. During Hayward's exit interview he stated his Thunder tenure was "disappointing" and "frustrating" and that he "Just wasn't really given much of an opportunity".
For Charlotte the trade looked like a shrewd piece of business at the time, and looks even better now. In return for Hayward's expiring contract, the Hornets received Vasilijie Micic, Tren Mann, Davis Bertans and both a 2024 and 2025 2nd round pick.