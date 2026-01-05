Will Tre Mann still be a member of the Charlotte Hornets past the trade deadline?

Tre Mann's tenure with the Charlotte Hornets has been peculiar to say the least.

After Mann was shipped to the Queen City at the trade deadline in 2025, he quickly became a fan favorite with his off the dribble prowess and throwback baggy uniform. On top of that, Mann wasn't just cool, he was productive in his first ten months in purple and teal.

In 28 games post-trade, Mann averaged 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists for a Hornets team that was playing out the string after selling at the deadline. He parlayed that impressive closing spell into a blistering start to the 2024-25 season where he averaged 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists on ruthless efficiency before missing the majority of the campaign with a back injury.

Mann was deemed healthy this offseason, and Charlotte re-signed their sixth man(n) to a three-year, $24M deal after declining his $6.96M qualifying offer. The contract was lauded by many at the time, seen as a team-friendly deal that secured one of the Hornets' key young players in Charlotte for the foreseeable future.

Not only was Mann a vital member to the Hornets' on-court success, he was a beloved member of the locker room by all accounts; a tireless worker that embodied 'Hornets DNA' in his preparation.

All of the off-court traits about Mann still ring true, but his on-court production has slipped in 2025, which brings us to his current situation.

Is Tre Mann on the trade block?

The veteran combo guard hasn't played in the Hornets' last three games. He has been usurped by Collin Sexton, Josh Green, and Sion James' in Charlotte's rotation; two veterans who have returned to health, and a surprising rookie who has played his way into a larger role.

Mann has struggled on the floor this season, but the solid play of his contemporaries is an important factor to consider when discussing Mann's benching. And an even more important one when thinking about what happens next for Tre Mann.

Multiple NBA insiders have reported that the Hornets fancy themselves as a Play-In team, and if they can turn Tre Mann into an upgrade in the front court ahead of the deadline to push for a top ten seed, they should explore doing so. His contract includes a team option in year three, essentially making it a two-year, $16M deal if the franchise he plays for next year wants to cut ties early.

An $8M annual salary for a relatively young player with high-end scoring upside is a tantalizing prospect for a team on the precipice of playoff contention.

Teams like the Clippers, Timberwolves, Magic, Bucks, Rockets, and Warriors may all be searching for upgrades at the guard position as they jockey in the standings between now and the February 5th trade deadline.

Mann represents an intriguing option for those teams, and once he becomes trade-eligible on January 15th, it wouldn't be shocking to see Charlotte dangle him to contending franchises who are searching for the missing piece on their bench.

The combination of Mann's struggles (Dunks and Threes EPM grades him as the worst player on Charlotte's roster this season), the Hornets' fast-paced, quick-decision heavy offense that doesn't jibe with Mann's desire to self-create, and the ascension of Sexton, Green, and James make Mann the number one trade candidate in the Queen City, and the tea leaves point to him moving elsewhere come February.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Players to watch, odds, and game info for Hornets vs. Thunder

Kon Knueppel is questionable vs. Thunder as new injury pops up on Hornets' star rookie

NBA insiders reveal LaMelo Ball's trade value vs. Trae Young, Ja Morant

How has PJ Hall played in his limited minutes with the Hornets so far?