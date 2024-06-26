Report | Rockets Interested in Hornets' Center Mark Williams
Rumors are flying as we approach tonight's NBA Draft. Teams are trying to swap picks, acquire players, move up and down the draft board, and ultimately improve their chances at winning the coveted Larry O'Brien Trophy in the future. As for the Hornets specifically, an interesting rumor has been floated in the recent hours.
Kelly Iko, a beat writer for the Houston Rockets at The Athletic, believes that the team he covers covets Hornets' big man Mark Williams. His quote: "The Charlotte Hornets continue to express interest in acquiring the No. 3 pick, and one Western Conference executive identified center Mark Williams as someone Houston could have interest in." A rumor that has me raising my eyebrows.
Iko included a three-team deal in his article that involves Memphis, Houston, and Charlotte.
Charlotte Receives: Jae'Sean Tate, Ziaire Williams, Derrick Rose, and the number 3, number 39, and number 58 overall picks in tonight's draft.
Memphis Receives: Cody Martin, Jock Landale, and the number six pick in tonight's draft.
Houston Receives: Mark Williams, Seth Curry, the number nine overall pick in tonight's draft, and Charlotte's 2026 first round pick.
Frankly, I don't believe we live in a world where Charlotte would accept that trade. Giving up two first round picks and your franchise center to move up three slots in a weak draft? Come on.
If Charlotte is considering moving up to the number three slot in the draft, many believe they would be after Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard. In this scenario, I would imagine they would take Donovan Clingan from UConn. In my opinion, that is a ridiculous price to pay to draft Mark Williams' replacement when you already have, well, Mark Williams on the roster.
How do you feel about this potential draft night swap?