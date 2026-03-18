LaMelo Ball Made Hornets History in Dominant Showing vs. Heat

The Charlotte Hornets got a somewhat rare game from LaMelo Ball last night. It doesn't happen as often anymore (due to more mouths to feed on offense and lower minute totals), but Ball scored 30 points against the Miami Heat.

It also doesn't happen often that Ball exceeds 10 assists, thanks in large part to the minute restriction he's kind of been on all year. But against the Heat, he dished out 13 assists in 33 minutes. It was his 11th career game with 30+ and 10+.

That ties him with every other Hornets player combined for the most in franchise history. That's right. Ball has 11 such games, and everyone else who has ever reached 30 and 10 assists in one game has 11 total.

LaMelo ball has as many games with 30 points and 10 assists as every other Charlotte Hornets player in history combined 🤯 pic.twitter.com/zLJ4LwVqhU — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) March 18, 2026

It was one of the best nights Ball has had all season long. Not only did he play 33 minutes for just the eighth time this year, but it was his eighth double-double of the year. It was also his seventh 30-point outburst of the year.

It was also just the 13th time Ball has shot 50% from the floor or better. It was an all-around excellent display, and it put Ball into rarified air in Hornets history.

While it came with Bam Adebayo sidelined, this was a crucial win for the Hornets. While they've been pretty hot since January 1 (24-12, the fourth-most wins by any team since then), they haven't progressed in the East.

This is because the rest of the conference has seemingly heated up at the same time. The Atlanta Hawks have won 10 in a row. The Hornets seemed to be locked into the 10th seed no matter what they did.

This win, though, pushed them to two games back of the ninth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers. It also brought them to within three games of the seventh-seeded Heat and four games back of the fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) reacts in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Time is certainly running low this year, but the Hornets needed this win badly. The Milwaukee Bucks are fading, so Charlotte's virtually locked into the Play-In, but they would like to move up. They'd prefer to get into the playoffs outright, but that's looking less likely by the day.

Beating the Heat was crucial to that goal, and LaMelo Ball happily obliged with one of the best games he's had all season long. He's had an excellent year, and he showed up when it mattered most last night.

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