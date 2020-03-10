Terry Rozier drops 40 points, but Charlotte Hornets fall to Atlanta Hawks in 2OT

Terry Rozier absolutely balled out, scoring a career-high 40 points, but the Charlotte Hornets lost Monday night on the road to the Atlanta Hawks, 143-138 in double overtime.

Rozier played 44 minutes and shot 15-of-26 from the floor. In addition to his scoring totals, the Hornets' guard also tallied four rebounds, three assists and a steal. The Louisville product continues to average a career-high in scoring this season, putting up 17.6 points per-game through 62 contests.

Following Rozier on the stat sheet, Devonte' Graham poured in 27 points, 10 assists, four rebounds and four steals. Undrafted rookie Caleb Martin scored a career-high 23 points in 37 minutes off the bench. Martin also had four assists, three steals and two blocks.

In his first game back from a G-League stint, third-year guard Dwayne Bacon did not play.

For the Hawks, three players had double-doubles. Trae Young notched 31 points and 16 assists, John Collins had 28 points and 11 rebounds, and DeAndre Hunter chipped in 13 points and 11 rebounds. The Hawks won the rebounding battle convincingly, 53-35.

The Hornets have lost five of their last six games and are now 22-42 on the season. They'll play at the Miami Heat on Wednesday.