The shorthanded Hornets aim to end Bucks three-game winning streak
INJURY REPORT:
HORNETS: OUT - Mark Williams (L Foot), Miles Bridges (R Knee), Tre Mann (Low Back), Nick Richards (R Rib), Daquan Jeffries (R Hand)
BUCKS: OUT - Ryan Rollins (Shoulder), Khris Middleton (Ankle), Liam Robbins (L Heel)
Game Preview
Both of these teams faced off just over a week ago, where the Hornets were able to steal a game in the final seconds. Since then, the Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They've won five out of their last six games, with their only loss coming to Charlotte.
Unfortunately, tonight's game is most likely in Milwaukee's favor due to their success at home and the Hornets' lack of success on the road. Milwaukee is currently 6-3 at home and 1-6 on the road, while the Hornets are 5-3 at home and 1-6 on the road. Could Saturday night be the night where the flip switches?
For the Hornets, they're down important players once again, as they're without Miles Bridges and Tre Mann. Both players had solid performances in the Hornets' win over Milwaukee earlier this season. Without them being able to go, it means Tidjane Salaün and Vasilije Micić will get more run on the floor.
In the last game for the Hornets, they broke team history as both LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller had 35+ points versus the Pistons in an overtime win. Miller's 38 points were good enough for a career-high, and Ball came close to his career-high of 38 points but fouled out in overtime.
It was great to see the young duo finding that chemistry on the court, as they've played just 30 games on the floor together in their career. The Hornets are looking to have more of the same in this game and in the near future from their two key players.
For the Bucks, they have been rolling recently after a 2-8 start. Most of the media had counted the Bucks out after their start to the season, but their role players have stepped up hugely during this stretch.
Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez, Taurean Prince, AJ Green, and Gary Trent Jr have all increased their level of play when at the beginning of the season it felt like Giannis Antetokounmpo had little to no help.
Antetokounmpo leads the NBA in points per game with 32.4 points, but the last time these two teams faced off, the Hornets held him to a season-low 22 points. The game plan was to get the ball out of the two-time MVP's hands, but with Damian Lillard healthy again, the Hornets may have to switch up the game plan.
Key Matchup: The Role Players
I believe the key matchup in this game has to be which team's role players have a better performance. Everyone knows that LaMelo Ball and Giannis Antetokounmpo will get theirs, but who's going to step up outside of them?
The Hornets are without their sixth man in Tre Mann and Miles Bridges, who combine for 30 points per game, which leads to the question of who steps up in their absence. Cody Martin, Josh Green, Grant Williams, and Seth Curry are all guys who need to have solid performances to have a chance in this game.
Meanwhile, the Bucks are coming off of a back-to-back, as they had a convincing win over Indiana on Friday night. Since they have little rest, the Hornets role players should try to take advantage and wear them out early on in the game. This matchup is going to come down to which team's role players step up outside of their respective star players.
Projected Starting Lineups
Position
Charlotte Hornets
Milwaukee Bucks
Point Guard
LaMelo Ball
Damian Lillard
Shooting Guard
Josh Green
Andre Jackson Jr
Small Forward
Brandon Miller
Taurean Prince
Power Forward
Grant Williams
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Center
Moussa Diabate
Brook Lopez