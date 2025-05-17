Two big trades that could change the Charlotte Hornets' entire offseason
The 2024-25 Golden State Warriors season has ended. It ended disappointingly, with superstar and surefire Hall of Famer Steph Curry going down in game one with an injury that kept him out for the remainder of the series.
For a Warriors team with plenty of assets, they need to begin capitalizing on the final years of Steph Curry and Draymond Green.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, they will do just that.
"Sources told me in the last few hours the that the Warriors will be incredibly aggressive in the marketplace to go find help to continue to retool around their Big 3... their priority is finding a playmaking wing defender or a center."
"One key player to keep an eye on is Jonathan Kuminga... is there a potential sign-and-trade landing spot that gives him a lucrative deal, while also potentially bringing the Warriors some additional help?"
A young, exciting wing that could be on the move, with a priority in finding a center. Could the Charlotte Hornets be in play?
The Hornets own the fourth pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, one that has some uncertainty around it. The first two picks are locks: Duke's Cooper Flagg, and Rutgers' Dylan Harper. Picks three and four are more uncertain. According to most mocks, it should be Rutgers' Ace Bailey at three and Baylor's VJ Edgecombe at four. Bailey's stock has rapidly been decreasing as of late, which has given VJ Edgecombe a boost on most's scouting boards.
As of late, it has seemed increasingly likely that VJ Edgecombe may not be available for the Hornets at three, which would be extremely disappointing. Edgecombe is the perfect player for this Hornets rotation, and losing out on him would be nothing short of disappointing.
That being said, not all hope is lost; you can still get Ace Bailey, right? In short, yes, but that's not as thrilling as this:
What if the Hornets trade back to nine with the Toronto Raptors, select Duke's Khaman Maluach, and then proceed to officially deal Mark Williams in a sign-and-trade for Jonathan Kuminga?
Let's break down each piece.
Hornets trade back with the Toronto Raptors
There is no real precident for this in recent NBA memory. The closest we have gotten to it is the Timberwolves trading up to pick eight in last year's draft to select Rob Dillingham. The Wolves dealt a 2031 unprotected first-round pick and a protected 2030 pick swap to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for the draft rights to Dillingham.
In this situation, the fourth pick in this year's class is much more valuable than the eighth pick in last years.
Hornets receive: 2025 Round 1 (9), 2025 Round 2 (39), 2026 Round 2 Via LAL, 2027 Top Five Protected Round 1
Raptors receive: 2025 Round 1 (4)
It might be a haul for the Raptors to give up, but that's how valuable the fourth pick in this season's class is. Every player in the top ten is viewed as having potential All-Star talent, and the top four are reaching the All-NBA realm. While the Raptors have Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Brandon Ingram already, this allows them to either get Ace Bailey or Texas' Tre Johnson to bolster their rotation.
As for the Hornets, none of the teams in front of them are a Maluach team. He would fall right into their laps at nine, and they could bring in a future first round pick on top of it. Jeff Peterson would have created a war chest of draft picks, which will only grow with the next move.
Hornets trade Mark Williams to Golden State for Jonathan Kuminga
The blockbuster move of the Hornets offseason: Mark Williams for Jonathan Kuminga.
Hornets receive: Jonathan Kuminga (3 years/$42 mil), 2028 Round 1 Top Five Protected, 2030 Round 2
Warriors receive: Mark Williams
Let's break this down. The Hornets have now secured Khaman Maluach, who will be the team's center of the future. It makes Mark Williams expendable, and the Golden State Warriors are on the center market.
Jonathan Kuminga avearaged 24.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 55.4% from the field and 38.9% from three in his four games without Steph Curry in the postseason. With the Hornets unable to get VJ Edgecombe, they would get a player extremely similar to him, and still only 22 years old.
The Warriors would get their center for the final years of Steph Curry and Draymond Green, and deal a protected first-round pick attached to Kuminga. It would give them a center for the now as well as the future, with Williams being 23 years old.
The Hornets would have a starting five of LaMelo Ball/Brandon Miller/Miles Bridges/Jonathan Kuminga/Khaman Maluach. They would add two more future first round picks this offseason, and be viewed as one of the best up and coming teams in the sport.
