Baylor prospect VJ Edgecombe talks about what he can bring to the Charlotte Hornets
When NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum opened the envelope containing the team that would own the fifth pick in June's NBA Draft, fans from around the globe started to get both excited and anxious for the revealing of the top four.
Three of Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, and VJ Edgecombe would end up with a playoff team. Those three teams were the Philadelphia 76ers, who were cursed all season with injuries, the San Antonio Spurs, who lost superstar Victor Wembanyama to blood clots in February, and the Dallas Mavericks, who were both snakebitten by injuries, as well as shockingly traded away a beloved superstar.
The fourth team was the Charlotte Hornets, who have not seen the playoffs since Kobe Bryant was still in the league.
Naturally, they received the fourth pick in the draft. Though, it does mean they will likely end up with Baylor's VJ Edgecombe.
Edgecombe shined in his lone year at Baylor, averaging 15.0 points a night. His efficiency was not fantastic, but he is still extremely raw as a player. Edgecombe needs to be given time to develop his offensive game, and the shooting and athleticism is absolutely there to provide a long, All-Star filled NBA career.
What is exciting about the Baylor product is his defense.
"Most rookies, they be like, can't guard... I want to change that dynamic, change that for sure. Just want to go out there and guard, and impact the floor," Edgecombe said at the NBA's Draft Combine.
He's one of the best defenders coming out of college basketball. VJ averaged 2.1 steals on the year, and added 0.6 blocks. He plays every single defensive possession as if it's the final one of the game, and that hard-nosed mentality is exactly what the Hornets need on defense. Edgecombe is aware of it, too.
"I know [the] Charlotte Hornets. I know about the team, the roster, everything that's going on over there."
The Hornets had the 7th-worst defensive rating in basketball last season. Plenty of it may have had to do with the amount of injuries the team suffered, but it was still ranked there nonetheless. Bringing in a defender like Edgecombe, who has perennial All-Defense upside, would instantly give the squad a huge boost on the defensive side of the ball.
It's not as thrilling as Cooper Flagg, or one of the Rutgers' prospects, but VJ Edgecombe is someone Hornets fans should be excited over.
