Why the Hornets should target a preseason Nikola Vucevic trade
The Charlotte Hornets are shaping up for one of their most exciting seasons in recent memory, with a roster full of talent—and more importantly, youth.
President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson made some big moves this offseason, both in the NBA Draft and the trade market. He added veterans like Collin Sexton and Spencer Dinwiddie while also bringing in four promising rookies through the draft.
Peterson traded Mark Williams to the Phoenix Suns for a late first-round pick, then used the two-day draft to select Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, Sion James, and Ryan Kalkbrenner.
The Hornets are focused on youth. Mixing rookies with veterans gives them a chance to compete this season while planning for the future.
They might still make one more move before the season starts.
Why a preseason trade for Nikola Vucevic could benefit the Hornets
The Hornets have a clear need at center with very limited options on the roster heading into the season. Sure, they drafted Kalkbrenner, but relying on a rookie as your top option at the position is risky.
The Chicago Bulls are still in a rebuild and have little reason to hold onto All-Star big man and veteran Nikola Vucevic. He’s on an expiring deal, and the Bulls aren’t close to contending.
The Hornets might not be as far off as some think. Bringing in Vucevic would give them a proven big man who can stretch the floor, pass from the post, and anchor the defense. He’d also take some pressure off the perimeter players.
Having him on the roster would open up more scoring chances for LaMelo Ball and give Charlotte a much stronger presence inside. Making the move before the season starts would also give the team time to get him settled and build chemistry.
Breaking down a potential Nikola Vucevic trade for Charlotte
Figuring out a fair deal isn’t easy, but the Hornets could make it work by sending Josh Green, Nick Smith Jr., and two second-round picks to Chicago.
A move like this would give Charlotte an instant boost and make them more competitive. Green and Smith Jr. don’t have a defined role this season, but the Bulls could develop them into useful bench pieces.
The real value for Chicago comes from the two second-round picks—assets the Hornets can afford to part with while helping the Bulls plan for the future. These picks give Chicago flexibility and potential talent without taking on too much risk.
Pulling off a deal like this would land Charlotte an All-Star center without giving up any core pieces, setting the team up for a stronger start to the season.
