Tyler Herro's latest injury update is major news for the Charlotte Hornets
An X notification from Shams Charania can evoke a wide array of emotions.
Shock, if ESPN's senior NBA insider breaks a late-night trade that sends one of the league's most valuable superstars to Los Angeles for a bag of peanuts.
Joy, if Charania leaks rumors about your favorite team looking to acquire a talented player that will put them in the hunt for a championship.
Or despondence, if Shams posts what he did on Friday afternoon: an injury update to a star player ahead of training camp. According to Charania, the Miami Heat, a division rival of the Charlotte Hornets, will be without their All-Star swingman Tyler Herro for the next eight weeks.
Miami's loss is Charlotte's gain
Herro is one of the league's premier perimeter scorers, and his eyes light up when he sees purple and teal on the opposing bench.
In his career, the former Kentucky Wildcat averages 21.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists against the Hornets. In a nip and tuck contest last November, Herro stuck a dagger in the Hornets heart with a game-winning three-pointer that capped off a masterful 27 point, eight rebound, five assist outing in the Queen City.
With Herro's injury rehabilitation projected to keep him out until November 14th, Charlotte will avoid facing Miami's superstar two times.
The Hornets square off with the Heat twice in the season's first month: October 28th in Miami, and again on November 7th in South Beach for the squad's opening contest in the 2025 NBA Cup.
Although Herro will be sidelined, Miami will still pose a stiff challenge for Charlotte. Andrew Wiggins and Bam Adebayo will give Charlotte fits, as their physicality and size are two strengths that match up perfectly with the Hornets' perceived weaknesses heading into the 2025-26 season. Not only is Miami a talented outfit, they have a mastermind of a head coach, Erik Spoelstra, pulling the strings.
Including the playoffs, coach Spo sports a 54-21 career record against Charlotte. That equates to a 72% winning percentage, good for a 59-23 record across an 82-game season. Spoelstra owns Charlotte, and the Hornets can't take these early-season matchups lightly even if Herro is unable to suit up.
