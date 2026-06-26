5 NBA Superstars the Charlotte Hornets Can Target With LaMelo Ball Trade Exception

The Charlotte Hornets traded LaMelo Ball for a really meager return, but it might not all be over. In doing so, they created a $40.7 million trade exception. It's the biggest in NBA history, and they have one year to use it. Why not do it now to help offset the loss of Ball?

The Hornets have the second most firsts among teams.



They create a $40.7M trade exception, the largest in league history. https://t.co/jidgIVc5vJ — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 25, 2026

Unfortunately, the number of players the Hornets can get that cost less than the $40.7 million trade exception that will help offset the monumental loss of Ball is not a lengthy list. But there are options, and the Hornets can and will pounce.

Darius Garland ($39.45M AAV)

Los Angeles Clippers guard Darius Garland (10) is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Clippers may be interested in resetting, even if they just acquired Darius Garland. The Hornets could be decent if they nabbed him. He is, like Ball, a player who usually posts a really high offensive rating, so the Hornets would bring back in a genuine offensive threat by acquiring him.

They'd likely have to send valuable assets to the Clippers for Garland, because he's now the centerpiece of the future. Still, this is one scenario where the Hornets aren't totally lost in the woods after trading Ball.

Immanuel Quickley ($32.5M AAV)

This is another one that would be solid. However, it may be hard to sell the Toronto Raptors on this move. They are kind of stuck in the middle of the East with teams below them improving, so perhaps they can be sold on a reset if the Hornets attach some assets.

This gives Charlotte a true point guard. He was solid on both ends of the floor and would probably be better in Charlotte's system. His assist numbers are pretty solid, and he shoots 37.5% on nearly six threes a game for his career. He's also only 25.

Zion Williamson ($39.45M AAV)

The Hornets don't need to address the frontcourt anymore. They've done more than enough there. The backcourt needs help now. Still, the Hornets need playmakers with Ball off the roster, and Zion Williamson is a pretty good facilitator for a big man.

The injury concerns are real, but with so many bodies in the frontcourt, they could easily manage his workload like they did with Ball. If they could keep Ball on the court, they can keep Williamson out there, too.

Kyrie Irving ($39.5M AAV)

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives past Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Kyrie Irving is coming off a torn ACL, and he's 34. Still, he's one of the best guards in NBA history. He can break down a defense like few others. He's a capable shooter, excellent ball-handler, and solid facilitator. The Hornets need all of that.

As with the Morant scenario, moving on from Ball to get Irving isn't great, but at this point, it's all about salvaging what you can. And bringing in Irving, while not without risk, would be a good way to keep the team competitive in the immediate future.

Tyler Herro ($30M AAV)

Tyler Herro is not a point guard, but he would be an excellent fit in the Hornets' offense. He'd also leave some money leftover in the trade exception for another modest trade, so there's that. Plus, the Milwaukee Bucks may be interested in flipping him to add more picks after the Giannis Antetokounmpo deal.

The Hornets would be able to field a lineup of Coby White, Kon Knueppel, Tyler Herro, Brandon Miller, and Naz Reid, with Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabaté coming off the bench (not to mention the rookies and other key players). That's not half bad.

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