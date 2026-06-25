Hornets' LaMelo Ball Trade Means Kon Knueppel May Never Reach His Full Potential
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What's done is done. The Charlotte Hornets trading LaMelo Ball for Naz Reid, a 2033 first, and some pick swaps is done, as heartbreaking as that is. All we can do now is look at what this means for the future.
It certainly seems like the Hornets believe in Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller as the centerpiece of this new era. On its own, that doesn't sound like a bad idea. Knueppel just had one of the best shooting seasons of all time, so focusing on him seems smart.
It isn't, because when you dig deeper, you realize that Knueppel did so well because he was partnered with LaMelo Ball so often. That's not the case anymore, so there's a very real chance that Knueppel never progresses. There's a possibility he never even reaches that level again.
My colleague Owen Watterson brought this up before the trade went down, but it bears mentioning again. Knueppel does not create his own shot. 92.3% of his made threes, a total that led the entire NBA last season, were off of assists.
Let's not reduce Knueppel's stellar season to calling him a catch-and-shoot merchant, but we can at least be honest and say he benefited greatly from the spacing and playmaking Ball provided for him.
And sure, Christian Anderson is a lights-out shooter and good playmaker, too, but he's not Ball. Opposing defenses will be more than happy to shade to Knueppel and leave Anderson and others more open.
Knueppel's numbers are significantly better with Ball on the court, as are everyone's on the roster. But when your game is predicated on shooting and space is crucial to that, it certainly would make sense that Knueppel will suffer the most.
Those open shots he knocked down with ease are going to be harder to come by now. The starting five of Ball, Knueppel, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and Moussa Diabaté had an offensive rating of 134.7, which is absurd.
Swapping Ball for Sion James dropped that offensive rating to 89.3, which is atrocious. The offensive rating for lineups involving the two-man combo of Ball and Knueppel was 123.9. Putting any other guard in that combo came nowhere close.
Knueppel is obviously good, and he can create and make shots without Ball on the floor. But it's a whole lot harder and a lot less efficient for him to do so, which takes away some of his allure as a player.
Everyone's going to be worse off now without Ball, even with adding Christian Anderson, who can shoot and pass pretty well. Knueppel just might not ever reach the heights he seemed destined to without Ball on the floor with him.
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Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI