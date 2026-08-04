Hornets' Potential Trade Deadline Targets with $40.7M LaMelo Ball Exemption

The Charlotte Hornets have a $40.7 million trade exemption from the LaMelo Ball deal. It's the largest in NBA history, and it's use it or lose it. The Hornets have until next summer to use it, which means the trade deadline could be wildly interesting. Here are some potential targets they could absorb into it.

Shaedon Sharpe: $20.1 million

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) walks off the court | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the need for a backup guard is there, by the time the trade deadline arrives, the Hornets may have figured that part out. So, adding a versatile wing who has improved every season and is only 22 might be smart. He seems to have fallen out of favor with the Portland Trail Blazers and is set to enter a big contract extension, so the Blazers may be interested in offloading him.

Tyler Herro: $33 million

The Milwaukee Bucks are unlikely to keep Tyler Herro for long, so flipping him at the deadline for assets before free agency would be smart. The Hornets might be good enough to make a low-seed playoff push by then, and they would love Herro's shooting. Plus, since he's on an expiring contract, this is only a short-term investment.

Trey Murphy III: $27 million

Trey Murphy is kind of exactly what the Hornets need (outside of a backup guard). He's a big wing that can defend the perimeter really well and shoots the lights out of the ball. He seems like a perfect fit for Charles Lee's system, and the New Orleans Pelicans might love getting a boatload of assets for him since he's under team control until 2029.

Kyrie Irving: $39.5 million

The Hornets would only make this move if they were certain the backup guard rotation couldn't cut it, because Kyrie Irving costs almost $40 million this season and will jump to over $42 million next season. Still, if he's healthy, he'd be a dynamic addition to this backcourt and give the Hornets an elite offense.

Jalen Suggs: $32.4 million

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) shoots in the first half against the Detroit Pistons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Have I mentioned how much the Hornets need guard depth? Jalen Suggs isn't a great playmaker or shooter, but he is an outstanding defender. Charles Lee would probably love having a legitimate lockdown defender to play with, and the Orlando Magic have a new coach and roster crunch coming up. It wouldn't be surprising if he was available.

Dejounte Murray: $32.8 million

I mentioned the Pelicans likely being happy to bring in assets, and they'd be even more inclined to move on from Dejounte Murray. He doesn't fit the timeline and is somewhat expensive. The Hornets, again, need a backup point guard. Murray would be one of the better options if he were available, which is likely.

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