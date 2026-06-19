A Coby White Sign-and-Trade Can't Be Ruled Out for the Charlotte Hornets

Crazy things happen all the time in the NBA. I mean, it wasn't all that long ago that the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, which stunned everyone, even the casual fans of the NBA. Since that trade went down, nothing feels off the table.

While Coby White is certainly not on Luka's level, he is widely viewed as a dynamic point guard who can impact winning basketball. One of the reasons the Hornets traded for him at the deadline this past winter was so that they could not only improve their bench but also acquire his Bird Rights, which could be a key factor in re-signing him to a new deal this summer.

Jeff Peterson made it very clear to reporters during his exit interview that he wants White to be a part of the organization.

“Like I said when we traded for Coby, we envision him as somebody who is going to be with the Hornets for a long time. He embodies what we’re about. On the court, he’s a really good player, but the human being, his approach, his professionalism…he probably hit one of the biggest shots in Hornets history the other night, and it couldn’t have happened to a better human being. Just happy for him and what he’s been able to accomplish in this short amount of time.”

But is there a scenario where the price tag just doesn't make sense for the Hornets?

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White (3) goes to the basket past Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) during the second half during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It's very possible.

Bringing White back would certainly be big for Charlotte, but you also can't overpay so much that it handcuffs your ability to fill out a competitive roster. For example, if White is seeking an AAV in the $25M+ ballpark, you would have to think it would force Peterson to really consider all options, including a potential sign-and-trade.

Even if the price isn't right for Charlotte, the very last thing the Hornets can do is just let White walk for free. If he's not going to the in purple and teal, you have to get something in return for his absence other than a massive hole on your bench. The Hornets would be able to get a nice package in return for White and perhaps solve some of their issues in the frontcourt via this S&T possibility.

In an ideal world, White re-signs for roughly $20 million, and the Hornets are able to upgrade the frontcourt by packaging Miles Bridges or Grant Williams with some draft picks.