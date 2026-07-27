A Way-Too-Early Look at Awards Odds for the Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets, perhaps controversially, did not have any NBA award winners last season. Kon Knueppel had a wonderful case for the Rookie of the Year award, and Charles Lee got some Coach of the Year buzz, but nothing came to fruition.

Things can change in 2026-27, though. While the regular season is still really far away, early odds for NBA awards have dropped, and some Hornets sit in a good spot to claim some hardware for the first time since LaMelo Ball won Rookie of the Year in 2020-2021.

Rookie of the Year: Hannes Steinbach and Christian Anderson Jr.

The Charlotte Hornets have two contenders for Rookie of the Year, technically. While it is almost impossible to imagine anyone but Caleb Wilson, Cam Boozer, AJ Dybantsa, or Darryn Peterson winning, Hannes Steinbach and Christian Anderson Jr. are theoretically up for the award.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, though, they're both +10000 on FanDuel, which is far behind Cam Boozer at +300. They are roughly in the middle of the pack, though, which is pretty fair since they were drafted in the middle of the first round.

Coach of the Year: Charles Lee

Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee reacts during the first half against the New York Knicks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charles Lee finished fourth in Coach of the Year voting last year, so perhaps he is being underrated here. Nevertheless, he's +4000 to win the award, which ranks 19th. Lee did an excellent job last year and now has a harder job sans LaMelo Ball, so he could sneak into the upper echelon once again.

Sixth Man of the Year: Naz Reid

Naz Reid has literally won Sixth Man of the Year, but he's only +6000 to win it this year. This is likely because he's probably going to start. The Hornets have flexibility in the frontcourt, but Reid projects as a starter, which makes him a hard bet for this award.

Interestingly, Ryan Kalkbrenner is +50000. He is the only other Hornet on the list as of now.

Most Improved Player: Brandon Miller

Brandon Miller is currently the betting favorite for Most Improved Player at +800. The oddsmakers are betting that an elevated role in year four will produce eye-popping stats. This does, however, speak to the faulty logic with this award. Miller averaged 20 points per game last year and is a former number three overall pick. He won't improve that much, and even if he does, it was always kind of expected.

Clutch Player of the Year: Brandon Miller

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts to his three-point basket during the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon Miller will likely be the go-to player in the clutch, and he's +7500 to win the Clutch Player of the Year award in 2026-27. Again, oddsmakers believe his increased usage and heightened role should lead to more opportunities here.

Coby White (+15000) and Kon Knueppel (+25000) are also present here, but they're much longer shots than Miller.

MVP

For what it's worth, the Hornets do not have an MVP candidate on FanDuel. It goes to +100000, and no Hornets player is listed. LaMelo Ball is listed, however, at +25000. Ball was also +10000 to win Clutch Player of the Year.

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