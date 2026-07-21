Predicting the Next Max Contract for the Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets don't have any max contracts on the books after trading LaMelo Ball. He was on an extension that is now the Minnesota Timberwolves' financial burden.

Not having a max contract, though, is not really a good thing. Bad contracts are bad, but a team made up of a bunch of mid-level contracts likely won't win. You need that max-level superstar (or more) to compete. Who could be the next one for the Hornets?

This may sound simple enough. Brandon Miller is the new face of the franchise, and he's about to be a free agent. The rookie max extension Ball signed years ago is probably in order. The Hornets obviously believe in him.

However, if that were the case, Miller probably would've been extended by now. The fact that he isn't suggests the Hornets don't believe he's worth the roughly $250 million he would sign for.

That means that Charlotte is either willing to let it play out in 2026-27 and see if Miller can truly hold up to being the face of a team and the number one option. If he can, max extension. If he can't, then they will extend him for less.

My suspicion is that Miller won't be as good as we all hope. He struggled against top-tier defenses. He struggles finishing at the rim. He doesn't do a whole lot of creation. Right now, those limits will probably prevent a max contract.

Could he shore them up? Probably. Hopefully. If so, a max contract will be deserved, but I think the safer bet for the next actual max contract is Kon Knueppel. I have my doubts about him thriving without Ball, too, but I think he has less holes in his game.

Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) shoots during the second half against the Orlando Magic | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He creates more than Miller. He obviously shoots better, and in today's NBA, that carries a ton of value. Knueppel is further away from an extension, but as of right now, the Hornets probably think he's more worth the max. They are probably right.

Ultimately, those two are the only options. Hannes Steinbach, Tidjane Salaün, and Christian Anderson Jr. are interesting pieces who could all be good, but not one of them seems destined for a max extension in the next couple of seasons.

It's Miller or Knueppel, and right now, Knueppel might have the slight advantage.

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