Breaking Down the Charlotte Hornets' Trade for Dennis Schröder

The Charlotte Hornets' offseason has long felt incomplete.

After the shocking decision to trade LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Miles Bridges trade that netted a pair of NBA-ready wings in Charlotte, and a quiet free agency period in terms of outside signings, the Hornets desperately needed a backup ball handler to spell Coby White.

Enter Dennis Schröder.

On Friday afternoon, Shams Charania reported that Charlotte traded Tre Mann to the Cleveland Cavaliers for the veteran point guard Schröder and cash considerations.

Schröder's first season in Charlotte will be his 13th in the NBA. He boasts career averages of 13.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game on 43/34/83 shooting splits. He posted similar averages last season, split between Sacramento and Cleveland: 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game on 40/32/83 splits.

On the surface, advanced numbers aren't bullish on Schröder's ability to impact winning basketball this late into his career. His -2.3 EPM ranked in the 35th percentile among all NBA players, a number that is tanked by his inability to score efficiently outside of drawing and converting on free throws. He is a non-shooter that has always struggled to finish at the rim.

Schröder fails to impact the game on defense or glass with the majority of his value coming as a drive-and-kick guard that can set-up his teammates. In 30 games last season as a Cavalier, Schröder posted an 84th percentile assist rate and a 73rd percentile rim attempt rate: two areas where this Charlotte roster can use some help.

In totality, though, Schröder is a great addition for Charlotte at this point in time. He was arguably the best back-up point guard option left on the market, and Jeff Peterson swooped in and acquired him without sacrificing any future assets. This is more smart business from Charlotte's front office.

The Hornets' lack true primary initiators outside of Coby White, so Schröder will be leaned on as his primary backup option while Christian Anderson Jr. develops.

Let's break down some of the ripple effects of this trade.

What does this mean for Christian Anderson Jr.?

I think this is a great thing for the rookie point guard.

While Anderson's Summer League performance was far from abysmal, it became clear in Vegas that he still needs some time to develop in an NBA strength and conditioning program before he can be handed the keys of a high-level offense. I remain bullish on Anderson's long-term potential, and his move extends his runway to develop.

It is now likely that the former Texas Tech Red Raider will spend the majority of his rookie campaign in Greensboro. With recent Swarm success stories like Liam McNeeley and Moussa Diabate, it's hard to consider a stint in Greensboro anything other than a positive for Anderson Jr's development.

Both Anderson and Schröder are members of the German national team (along with Hannes Steinbach) which should help their synergy as the rookie learns from the vet.

Buyers Remorse on Tre Mann

Jeff Peterson hasn't made too many head-scratching moves in his time as the lead decision-maker in Charlotte, but the contract he gave to Tre Mann last summer is unquestionably one of them.

Peterson signed Mann to a three-year, $24M deal after the talented scoring guard missed the majority of his first full season in Charlotte with a back injury, and that move quickly backfired on the Hornets. Mann is lauded for his off-court spirit, but the on-court production never matched his impact on the locker room.

Charles Lee implemented a pass-first offense that relies on ball movement, not individual creation, and Mann struggled to impact the game in his coaches' up-tempo system. Mann needs the ball in his hands to create offense for himself and his teammates, and that style didn't jibe with Lee's preferences. His -3.3 EPM in 2025-26 ranked in the 13th percentile among all NBA players.

However, Mann is the consumate professional who deserves a clean slate. I am confident that every member of the Hornets organization will be rooting for his success in Cleveland.

What Happens Next?

I think anything that happens next will just be accounting on the fringes of the roster.

Charlotte has 17 rostered players at the moment, meaning they'll need to move two players before the season starts in October. My belief is that Dorian Finney-Smith and Pat Connaughton are the two most likely cut candidates.

Finney-Smith's deal is only guaranteed for this season, so if Charlotte can't find a trade partner to absorb his money, they can waive him and eat the $14M he's owned for one year. Connaughton, on the other hand, is on a one-year $3.8M deal that is non-guaranteed. Although Charlotte clearly values his presence in the locker room, he could fall prey to the inevitable roster crunch.