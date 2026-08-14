Charlotte Hornets Trade Tre Mann to Cleveland, Acquire Dennis Schröder

The Charlotte Hornets just solved their backup point guard problem.

According to Shams Charania, Charlotte has traded Tre Mann to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Dennis Schröder and cash considerations.

Schröder is a 32-year-old point guard who spent last season in Sacramento and Cleveland. Sporting career averages of 13.7 points, 4.9 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game, the veteran guard represents and steady-handed option behind Coby White that will allow Christian Anderson Jr. ample time to develop before the Hornets rely on him for major minutes off the pine.

The links between Schröder and Charlotte have been discussed at length this summer. Charlotte needed a true backup point guard after trading LaMelo Ball to Minnesota, Cleveland needed to clear up money to re-sign James Harden and potentially acquire Peyton Watson via sign-and-trade, and Schröder played in Brooklyn when Jeff Peterson was a member of the Nets' front office.

It made too much sense.

Schröder is set to make $14.8M in 2026-27 and $15.5M in 2027-28 with only $4.3M guaranteed in year two. That number will make him much easier to trade next summer if Charlotte goes star hunting.

What will Schröder bring to Charlotte?

Even though he's lost a step over the years, Schröder is still a walking paint touch. In 30 games as a Cavalier last season, he attempted 30% of his shots at the rim. He is a jitterbug, score-first guard who has long struggled to score efficiently.

Schröder, though, is a solid table-setting point guard. For the majority of his career he has been an above-average point guard in terms of assist percentage, and in recent years, he's become more pass-first, as his assist/usage ratio has steadily climbed.

This feels like last summer's Collin Sexton trade to me. Schröder is coming to Charlotte to play a supporting role as a sure-handed veteran backup guard on a young team. Will he get replaced at the trade deadline like Sexton did? That's my main question here.

Schröder had some solid moments in Cleveland's run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, proving that there is still some gas left in the tank there.

This also shows some buyer's remorse from Jeff Peterson. He paid Tre Mann last offseason and moved on from the score-first combo guard just a year later. Mann struggled in 2025-26 after recovering from his back injury, and a fresh start will hopefully benefit the talented 25-year-old.

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