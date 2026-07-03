Breaking Down the Hornets’ 2026 Summer League Schedule and Matchups

The reigning NBA Summer League champion Charlotte Hornets will begin their quest to defend their crown on July 9th against the Orlando Magic.

Second-year players Liam Kalkbrenner, Sion James, and Ryan Kalkbrenner will be on the Hornets' Summer League roster, but for the latter two, don't expect them to play very much at all, possibly not even beyond next Thursday's matchup.

Here are all of Charlotte's matchups, dates, tip times, and where you can catch the action.

Thursday, July 9th vs. Orlando Magic | 7 p.m. ET on PRIME VIDEO

Because of the trade with Memphis, where they acquired Desmond Bane, the Magic missed out on one of the most talented drafts in recent memory. They did make a selection in the 2nd round, taking Felix Okpara, but the pick was made for Washington. Sixth-year man Cam Reddish, who was supposed to be a part of the package the Hornets received from the Lakers in the rescinded trade for Mark Williams, is on this Magic SL roster.

Saturday, July 11th vs. New Orleans Pelicans | 4 p.m. ET on ESPN

The Pelicans had just one pick in this year's draft, taking SMU guard Jaron Pierre Jr. 58th overall. As far as I can tell, New Orleans hasn't released its Summer League roster as of Friday morning, so there's no telling who we could see in this matchup. It'll be interesting to see if last year's first rounders, Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears, will play.

Sunday, July 12th vs. Boston Celtics | 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2

The Hornets will get to face a pair of drafted rookies in this matchup, Houston forward Chris Cenac Jr., who was selected 27th overall, and St. John's wing Dillon Mitchell, taken 40th overall. Probably a pretty good chance they will see Hugo Gonzalez in this game, too.

Wednesday, July 15th vs. Milwaukee Bucks | 7:30 p.m. ET on PRIME VIDEO

Nate Ament is not currently listed on the Bucks' roster, but I'm assuming he will end up there once the trade from draft night is finalized here in a few days. The same goes for Kasparas Jakučionis, who was acquired from Miami in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. They also have Brayden Burries, whom they took with the 10th overall pick. Assuming all three of those players play in this one, it will be a strong challenge for Charlotte.

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