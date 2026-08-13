The Hornets Will Have Six Nationally Televised Games in 2026-27 — Here's the Matchups

Remember the days when the Charlotte Hornets were lucky to get just one nationally televised game? Well, things have certainly changed, as the Hornets will have six such games this season.

Let's take a look at each of them.

Jan. 19 @ Dallas Mavericks (NBC)

Although Kon Knueppel wasn't the second overall pick in last year's draft, he and Cooper Flagg will forever be tied together because of how tight that Rookie of the Year race was, and also because they were teammates at Duke. If Kon didn't hit a slide late last season, he likely goes on to win the award.

Jan. 29 @ Minnesota Timberwolves (ESPN)

This will be the first time LaMelo Ball will take on his former team, so you know he is going to go out there with a chip on his shoulder, whether he admits to that or not. This one won't be nearly as odd for him, though. More on that in a second (Minnesota's return trip).

Feb. 4 vs. Boston Celtics (Prime)

Not long ago, Jayson Tatum took a slight dig at the Hornets for being a "League Pass" team. Now, the two will be televised on Prime. How about that? Now, Tatum could very easily still get the last laugh, as the Celtics have won eight of the last ten in this series.

Feb. 13 vs. Dallas Mavericks (Prime)

Not a surprise that the two Kon vs. Coop matchups will be on National TV. By the time of this matchup, we should have a much better feel for where both teams are heading and if either one of them has a shot to play postseason basketball. He had 49 against the Hornets in Dallas last year, but did not play in their trip to Charlotte.

Feb. 15 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (NBC)

This one is going to be a doozy. It will be interesting to see how the crowd turns out for this one. Not that a large crowd is in question, but rather how many of those spectators will be there cheering on LaMelo and have officially switched allegiances to Minnesota following the trade. It never felt like LaMelo wanted out of Charlotte, even at the end. Sure, there was a report early last season that surfaced that he may have wanted out, but he quickly shot that down. This is going to be one of those wild-card nights for the former face of the Hornets. If we are being honest, just about every night is that way with him, though. He'll either explode for 50 or shoot 30% from the field, trying to do too much to make a point.

Mar. 8 @ Indiana Pacers (Peacock)

This will be an interesting matchup, but I am a little surprised it was picked to go on national TV. The Pacers are coming off an extremely disappointing year without Tyrese Haliburton, and there's no telling how he'll be in his first year back from injury. Indiana should turn things around, but there's a chance this ends up being a matchup between a pair of teams fighting for a Play-In spot.

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