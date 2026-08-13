The Charlotte Hornets’ Full 82-Game Schedule for 2026-27 Has Been Released

A new season of Charlotte Hornets basketball is just around the corner, and the next time they take the floor, it will be the first look at Jeff Peterson's vision for the future of the organization without LaMelo Ball.

The former face of the franchise is set to return to the Queen City with the Minnesota Timberwolves for a Monday matinee on Presidents' Day (February 15th), with the tip slated for 12 p.m. ET. That matchup, plus the Hornets' NBA Cup schedule, was released earlier this week. Now, we have the full 82-game slate.

Before taking a glance at the schedule, a huge shoutout to the Hornets, who made everyone's lives much easier for the upcoming season by agreeing to a one-year partnership with Cox Media Group to televise non-national TV games on WSOC Channel 9 and TV64.

The Hornets' preseason schedule

Oct. 6 vs. Brooklyn Nets, 7 p.m. ET

Oct. 11 vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 7 p.m. ET

Oct. 14 at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Oct. 14 at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

The full 2026-27 Charlotte Hornets schedule

October

Oct. 21st at Brooklyn, 7:30 pm

Oct. 23rd vs. Atlanta, 7:00 pm

Oct. 24th vs. Miami, 6:00 pm

Oct. 26th vs. Washington, 7:00 pm

Oct. 28th at Detroit, 7:00 pm

Oct. 30th at Washington, 7:00 pm

Oct. 31st vs. Philadelphia, 6:00 pm

November

Nov. 2nd vs. Detroit, 7:30 pm

Nov. 4th at Brooklyn, 7:30 pm

Nov. 6th vs. Boston, 7:00 pm

Nov. 9th vs. Cleveland, 7:00 pm

Nov. 12th at Phoenix, 9:00 pm

Nov. 15th at LA Clippers, 4:30 pm

Nov. 17th at LA Lakers, 10:00 pm

Nov. 20th at Atlanta, 7:00 pm

Nov. 23rd vs. Memphis, 7:00 pm

Nov. 25th vs. Chicago, 7:00 pm

Nov. 28th vs. Brooklyn, 6:00 pm

Nov. 30th vs. Washington, 7:00 pm

December

Dec. 2nd at Boston, 7:30 pm

Dec. 12th at Washington, 7:00 pm

Dec. 14th vs. Toronto, 7:00 pm

Dec. 16th vs. LA Clippers, 7:00 pm

Dec. 18th vs. Oklahoma City, 7:00 pm

Dec. 19th vs. Portland, 6:00 pm

Dec. 21st vs. Philadelphia, 7:00 pm

Dec. 23rd at Orlando, 7:00 pm

Dec. 26th at Atlanta, 3:30 pm

Dec. 27th at Miami, 6:00 pm

Dec. 29th vs. Orlando, 7:00 pm

Dec. 31st vs. San Antonio, 1:00 pm

January

Jan. 2nd vs. Cleveland, 1:00 pm

Jan. 3rd at Milwaukee, 5:30 pm

Jan. 5th vs. Atlanta, 7:00 pm

Jan. 7th vs. Denver, 7:00 pm

Jan. 9th at Portland, 10:00 pm

Jan. 10th at Sacramento, 9:00 pm

Jan. 13th at Golden State, 10:00 pm

Jan. 14th at Utah, 9:00 pm

Jan. 16th at Denver, 9:00 pm

Jan. 19th at Dallas, 8:00 pm

Jan. 22nd vs. Houston, 7:00 pm

Jan. 23rd at Boston, 7:00 pm

Jan. 25th vs. Orlando, 7:00 pm

Jan. 27th at San Antonio, 8:00 pm

Jan. 29th at Minnesota, 9:30 pm

Jan. 31st vs. LA Lakers, 7:00 pm

February

Feb. 2nd at Miami, 7:30 pm

Feb. 4th vs. Boston, 7:30 pm

Feb. 5th vs. Golden State, 7:00 pm

Feb. 7th at Toronto, 6:00 pm

Feb. 9th at New York, 7:30 pm

Feb. 11th vs. Milwaukee, 7:00 pm

Feb. 13th vs. Dallas, 3:00 pm

Feb. 15th vs. Minnesota, 12:00 pm

Feb. 17th vs. Toronto, 7:00 pm

Feb. 25th at Orlando, 7:00 pm

Feb. 26th at Houston, 8:30 pm

Feb. 28th vs. Sacramento, 7:00 pm

March

Mar. 3rd at Philadelphia, 7:00 pm

Mar. 6th at Chicago, 5:00 pm

Mar. 8th at Indiana, 7:00 pm

Mar. 10th vs. New Orleans, 7:00 pm

Mar. 11th vs. Indiana, 7:00 pm

Mar. 13th vs. Phoenix, 6:00 pm

Mar. 16th at Oklahoma City, 8:00 pm

Mar. 18th at New Orleans, 8:00 pm

Mar. 20th at Detroit, 8:00 pm

Mar. 22nd at Memphis, 8:00 pm

Mar. 24th vs. Detroit, 7:00 pm

Mar. 26th vs. New York, 7:00 pm

Mar. 28th vs. Utah, 6:00 pm

Mar. 30th vs. Miami, 7:00 pm

April

Apr. 1st at New York, 7:30 pm

Apr. 2nd at Milwaukee, 8:00 pm

Apr. 4th at Cleveland, 3:00 pm

Apr. 6th vs. Indiana, 7:00 pm

Apr. 7th at Chicago, 8:00 pm

Apr. 9th vs. Brooklyn, 7:00 pm

Apr. 11th at Philadelphia, 6:00 pm

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