Charlotte Hornets’ 2026-27 Title Odds Reveal Massive Gap to Contenders

The Charlotte Hornets took everyone by surprise this past season and were, without a doubt, the most improved team aside from the San Antonio Spurs, increasing their win total from 19 to 44. The +25 increase was the second-best behind only the Spurs, who were +28.

Reaching the pinnacle of the NBA is a tough thing to do, as we just saw the league crown its eighth different champion in as many years. If that trend continues, then that means the Raptors, Lakers, Bucks, Warriors, Nuggets, Celtics, Thunder, and Knicks will not hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy next season, despite having some of the best odds to do so.

Speaking of odds, what are the Charlotte Hornets' chances to come out of the East and also win the NBA Finals? It's about what you would think.

1. Celtics +190

2. Knicks +250

3. Pistons +900

4. Pacers +1100

5. Cavaliers +1200

6. Heat +1500

7. 76ers +1900

8. Magic +2000

9. Hawks +2200

10. Hornets +2500

11. Raptors +3000

12. Wizards +6000

13. Bucks +8000

14. Bulls +50000

15. Nets +50000

In the right spot?

Obviously, it's impossible to predict how the summer will go with free agency, trades, and the draft, but as these teams are currently constructed, I'm not sure the Hornets should be higher. The Hawks and Magic aren't going anywhere and will likely be aggressive this offseason to try and cement themselves as legit contenders. There has been a ton of speculation surrounding Miami making a push for Giannis, and if that happens, they will certainly be more capable than Charlotte. And don't forget, Tyrese Haliburton will be back on the floor for the Pacers next year, making it even tougher for the Hornets to climb in the East. Without having any clue as to what moves will be made, this seems like a pretty fair spot for the Hornets for now.

Spurs +250

Thunder +260

Celtics +550

Knicks +650

Pacers +2800

Nuggets +2800

Timberwolves +3000

Lakers +3000

Pistons +3000

Cavaliers +3000

Heat +4000

Warriors +4500

76ers +5500

Rockets +6000

Clippers +7500

Magic +8000

Trail Blazers +9000

Hornets +9000

Raptors +10000

Hawks +10000

Wizards +12000

Suns +12000

Mavericks +12000

Jazz +20000

Pelicans +25000

Bucks +25000

Nets +25000

Grizzlies +50000

Bulls +70000

Kings +100000

Are the Hornets too low?

The Hornets going from a Play-In team to winning it all is extremely unlikely. That championship window isn't going to open for at least another couple of years, barring some blockbuster move. Still, they should be ahead of a handful of teams on this list, such as the Trail Blazers, Clippers, and Warriors. I'm sorry, but there's just no way I see any of them making it out of the loaded Western Conference. Although the East should be significantly improved next season, I'd still take Charlotte's chances, albeit slim, over those three to come out of the West.

What would boost the Hornets' chances in 2026-27?

Apr 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The draft isn't going to be a needle-mover for the Hornets, at least on paper. They have the 14th and 18th picks, so whoever they take isn't going to be viewed as a franchise-changer. Considering the free agent class isn't very strong, you can pretty much rule out whatever the Hornets do there, if anything, as well, at least as far as external options. I do believe officially re-signing Coby White will give them a boost, but making a trade to upgrade the four or five spot in their starting lineup is what will ultimately have people thinking differently about the Hornets. They were recently linked to Domantas Sabonis, which would certainly turn some heads if they can get a deal done with Sacramento.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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