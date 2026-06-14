Charlotte Hornets’ 2026-27 Title Odds Reveal Massive Gap to Contenders
In this story:
The Charlotte Hornets took everyone by surprise this past season and were, without a doubt, the most improved team aside from the San Antonio Spurs, increasing their win total from 19 to 44. The +25 increase was the second-best behind only the Spurs, who were +28.
Reaching the pinnacle of the NBA is a tough thing to do, as we just saw the league crown its eighth different champion in as many years. If that trend continues, then that means the Raptors, Lakers, Bucks, Warriors, Nuggets, Celtics, Thunder, and Knicks will not hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy next season, despite having some of the best odds to do so.
Speaking of odds, what are the Charlotte Hornets' chances to come out of the East and also win the NBA Finals? It's about what you would think.
Odds to win Eastern Conference (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
1. Celtics +190
2. Knicks +250
3. Pistons +900
4. Pacers +1100
5. Cavaliers +1200
6. Heat +1500
7. 76ers +1900
8. Magic +2000
9. Hawks +2200
10. Hornets +2500
11. Raptors +3000
12. Wizards +6000
13. Bucks +8000
14. Bulls +50000
15. Nets +50000
In the right spot?
Obviously, it's impossible to predict how the summer will go with free agency, trades, and the draft, but as these teams are currently constructed, I'm not sure the Hornets should be higher. The Hawks and Magic aren't going anywhere and will likely be aggressive this offseason to try and cement themselves as legit contenders. There has been a ton of speculation surrounding Miami making a push for Giannis, and if that happens, they will certainly be more capable than Charlotte. And don't forget, Tyrese Haliburton will be back on the floor for the Pacers next year, making it even tougher for the Hornets to climb in the East. Without having any clue as to what moves will be made, this seems like a pretty fair spot for the Hornets for now.
Odds to win the NBA Finals (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spurs +250
Thunder +260
Celtics +550
Knicks +650
Pacers +2800
Nuggets +2800
Timberwolves +3000
Lakers +3000
Pistons +3000
Cavaliers +3000
Heat +4000
Warriors +4500
76ers +5500
Rockets +6000
Clippers +7500
Magic +8000
Trail Blazers +9000
Hornets +9000
Raptors +10000
Hawks +10000
Wizards +12000
Suns +12000
Mavericks +12000
Jazz +20000
Pelicans +25000
Bucks +25000
Nets +25000
Grizzlies +50000
Bulls +70000
Kings +100000
Are the Hornets too low?
The Hornets going from a Play-In team to winning it all is extremely unlikely. That championship window isn't going to open for at least another couple of years, barring some blockbuster move. Still, they should be ahead of a handful of teams on this list, such as the Trail Blazers, Clippers, and Warriors. I'm sorry, but there's just no way I see any of them making it out of the loaded Western Conference. Although the East should be significantly improved next season, I'd still take Charlotte's chances, albeit slim, over those three to come out of the West.
What would boost the Hornets' chances in 2026-27?
The draft isn't going to be a needle-mover for the Hornets, at least on paper. They have the 14th and 18th picks, so whoever they take isn't going to be viewed as a franchise-changer. Considering the free agent class isn't very strong, you can pretty much rule out whatever the Hornets do there, if anything, as well, at least as far as external options. I do believe officially re-signing Coby White will give them a boost, but making a trade to upgrade the four or five spot in their starting lineup is what will ultimately have people thinking differently about the Hornets. They were recently linked to Domantas Sabonis, which would certainly turn some heads if they can get a deal done with Sacramento.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Charlotte Hornets
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.