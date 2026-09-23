Charlotte Hornets Announce Expanded Over-the-Air Broadcast Options

The Charlotte Hornets are coming to television sets across the Hoop State.

Weeks after announcing their partnership in Charlotte with Cox Media Group and WSOC-TV, the Hornets announced that their local broadcast partnerships are expanding into markets across the Carolinas and Virginia. This marks the completion of the Hornets' revamped distribution model that will allow more fans to access their home team than ever before.

"Our fans-first commitment means meeting fans where they are and making it easier for them to experience Hornets basketball," said Hornets Sports and Entertainment President Shelly Cayette-Weston in a press release provided by the organization. "As the team of the Carolinas, we want our longtime fans, new audiences, and the next generation throughout our region to feel connected to their NBA team."

In partnership with Gray Media and Sinclair, Hornets basketball will be found on the following stations in their respective markets:

Charleston: WCSC 5.1 and WCSC 5.3

Columbia: WIS 10.1, WIS 10.2 and WIS 10.4

Greensboro: WMYV Channel 48

Greenville-New Bern: WITN 7.1 and WITN 7.2

Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson: WHNS 21.1 and WHNS 21.2

Myrtle Beach: WMBF 32.1 and WMBF 32.3

Raleigh: WRDC MyNet Channel 28

Roanoke: WDBJ 7.1 and WZBJ 24.1

Wilmington: WECT 6.1, WSFX 26.1 and WECT 6.3

For more information about Hornets broadcasts, how to watch and where to watch, visit

www.hornets.com/watch.

This is a home run for fans of basketball in the Carolinas. Accessibility to local games is one of the most often-discussed barriers to entry for new NBA fans, and the Hornets have torn it down with this new distribution model. Chief Business and Revenue Officer Mike Behan discussed this on a call with local media.

"Throughout the course of last season, the number one thing I heard out in the community is that [fans] were oftentimes confused or didn't know how they can consume and watch our games. And it's important for us, when we strive to be the premier sports and entertainment franchise, that we make sure that we are accessible to fans."

"This solution ensures that no matter how you consume media and sports today, and we know that landscape is ever changing, that we've got a solution for all fans."

The Hornets will reconvene for training camp next week as the season fast approaches. After a busy offseason following a successful 2025-26 campaign, the organization is looking to capitalize on that momentum with this new distribution model. The fan's first chance to get their eyes on the new-look Hornets will be on Tuesday, October 6th, when the team opens their four-game preseason slate against the Brooklyn Nets at the Spectrum Center.

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