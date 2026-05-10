Charlotte Hornets Lottery Day Info: How to Watch, What to Expect, Early News
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This afternoon, the NBA Draft Lottery will take place, giving us the entire draft order for the first round. For the 10th straight year, the Charlotte Hornets will be slated to pick in the lottery, and maybe, just maybe, this will be the last time they do so for a long, long time.
How to watch
The lottery will begin at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. Shortly after the results are announced, we will have a new mock draft posted to the website, so be sure to visit back to see our initial thoughts on what the Hornets could do in their set draft positions. If the Hornets strike gold, we will have our reaction not only on the site but also on the Buzz City Breakdown podcast.
We'll know right away if something miraculous has happened
In all likelihood, we'll hear the Charlotte Hornets name called first, giving them the No. 14 pick (the last of the lottery). If some crazy amount of luck comes into play and we hear another name called at No. 14, the Hornets will automatically jump into the top four. Entering the lottery, the Hornets have a 97.6% chance to land that 14th pick, 0.7% chance to pick 4th, 0.6% for No. 2 and No. 3, and 0.5% to win the lottery.
A top-four pick would accelerate the rebuild in a big way
If things happen as expected, the Hornets will still be in good shape. They have a strong core to build with, financial flexibility, and a surplus of assets. Landing in the top four? In this draft? Oh my. Depending on how the board falls and where the Hornets pick, Jeff Peterson could have the perfect situation happen where North Carolina's Caleb Wilson is there and gives Charlotte an upgrade at the power forward spot. Not only does it give the Hornets another high-level player, but one who is going to be on a cheap contract.
Charlotte's recent lottery draft picks
2025: Kon Knueppel, 4th overall
2024: Tidjane Salaün, 6th overall
2023: Brandon Miller, 2nd overall
2022: Jalen Duren (traded for Mark Williams), 13th overall
2021: James Bouknight, 11th overall
2020: LaMelo Ball, 3rd overall
2019: PJ Washington, 12th overall
2018: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (traded for Miles Bridges), 11th overall
2017: Malik Monk, 11th overall
2015: Frank Kaminsky, 9th overall
2014: Noah Vonleh, 9th overall
2013: Cody Zeller, 4th overall
2012: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, 2nd overall
2011: Kemba Walker, 9th overall
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.