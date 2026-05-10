Charlotte Hornets Lottery Day Info: How to Watch, What to Expect, Early News

This afternoon, the NBA Draft Lottery will take place, giving us the entire draft order for the first round. For the 10th straight year, the Charlotte Hornets will be slated to pick in the lottery, and maybe, just maybe, this will be the last time they do so for a long, long time.

How to watch

The lottery will begin at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. Shortly after the results are announced, we will have a new mock draft posted to the website, so be sure to visit back to see our initial thoughts on what the Hornets could do in their set draft positions. If the Hornets strike gold, we will have our reaction not only on the site but also on the Buzz City Breakdown podcast.

We'll know right away if something miraculous has happened

In all likelihood, we'll hear the Charlotte Hornets name called first, giving them the No. 14 pick (the last of the lottery). If some crazy amount of luck comes into play and we hear another name called at No. 14, the Hornets will automatically jump into the top four. Entering the lottery, the Hornets have a 97.6% chance to land that 14th pick, 0.7% chance to pick 4th, 0.6% for No. 2 and No. 3, and 0.5% to win the lottery.

A top-four pick would accelerate the rebuild in a big way

If things happen as expected, the Hornets will still be in good shape. They have a strong core to build with, financial flexibility, and a surplus of assets. Landing in the top four? In this draft? Oh my. Depending on how the board falls and where the Hornets pick, Jeff Peterson could have the perfect situation happen where North Carolina's Caleb Wilson is there and gives Charlotte an upgrade at the power forward spot. Not only does it give the Hornets another high-level player, but one who is going to be on a cheap contract.

Charlotte's recent lottery draft picks

2025: Kon Knueppel, 4th overall

2024: Tidjane Salaün, 6th overall

2023: Brandon Miller, 2nd overall

2022: Jalen Duren (traded for Mark Williams), 13th overall

2021: James Bouknight, 11th overall

2020: LaMelo Ball, 3rd overall

2019: PJ Washington, 12th overall

2018: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (traded for Miles Bridges), 11th overall

2017: Malik Monk, 11th overall

2015: Frank Kaminsky, 9th overall

2014: Noah Vonleh, 9th overall

2013: Cody Zeller, 4th overall

2012: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, 2nd overall

2011: Kemba Walker, 9th overall

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