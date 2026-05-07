Charlotte Hornets NBA Draft Lottery Odds: Breaking Down the Five Possible Scenarios

This year, the Charlotte Hornets have two first-round picks.

They know they'll be picking at 18, thanks to the trade they struck with the Phoenix Suns a year ago when it acquired Jusuf Nurkic and the first-rounder in exchange for Cody Martin, Vasa Micic, and a 2026 second-rounder. And while they are expecting their own first to be at No. 14, there's a chance, albeit a slim one, that they skyrocket up the board and inside the top four.

On Sunday, the Hornets and the rest of the NBA will know the draft order following the lottery, which is set to take place at 3 p.m. ET. Because the Hornets are the final team in the lottery, they only have five possible slots they can land inside the Top 14. Let's break down the scenarios.

The most likely: No. 14 overall (97.6%)

Because of how deep and talented this draft class is, odds are there will be an impact player still on the board for Charlotte. It may not be an All-Star caliber player or one who will be in the rotation from day one, but one who can work his way into the mix and develop into a key piece down the road.

Potential players at this spot: F Nate Ament (Tennessee), F Yaxel Landeborg (Michigan), G Labaron Philon Jr. (Alabama), C Aday Mara (Michigan), C Jayden Quaintance (Kentucky)

The Kon Knueppel spot: No. 4 overall (0.7%)

Despite missing the top pick of the draft a year ago, the Hornets had arguably the best rookie in the class in Kon Knueppel, who went at No. 4. I think most would agree that if Charlotte were to luck into this draft position, they would take Caleb Wilson, given he is still available.

Potential players at this spot: G Darius Acuff Jr. (Arkansas), G Darryn Peterson (Kansas), F Caleb Wilson (North Carolina)

A big surprise with a side of heartbreak: No. 2 and 3 overall (0.6%)

While jumping up twelve spots is something no one would complain about, it would add to an insane history where the Hornets have fallen just shy of the No. 1 pick and oftentimes, the player they missed out on became a perennial all-star and franchise changer. With this class, though, there may be two or three of those types of players.

Potential players at this spot: F AJ Dybantsa (BYU), F Cameron Boozer (Duke), G Darryn Peterson (Kansas), F Caleb Wilson (North Carolina)

The miracle happens: No. 1 overall (0.5%)

Teams with minuscule odds have won the lottery before. I mean, the Dallas Mavericks just did it a year ago at 1.8% chance. That said, no team under 1.5% has struck gold. There's a first time for everything, right?

Potential players at this spot: F AJ Dybantsa (BYU), F Cameron Boozer (Duke), G Darryn Peterson (Kansas), F Caleb Wilson (North Carolina)

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