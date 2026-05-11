Charlotte Hornets NBA Draft Big Board with Lottery Results Final

The Charlotte Hornets didn't get an ounce of lottery luck on Sunday, which was to be expected. A 2.4% chance of moving into the top four and 0.5% chance of winning the whole thing are pretty low, and unsurprisingly, Charlotte is stuck at 14.

They also own 18 via the Orlando Magic, so they have two picks in short succession. Who might they be considering?

For the sake of this big board, we're going to assume the Hornets won't trade up or down in this draft. It's hard to predict how high they could move up, and moving down is less likely. So, we're looking at prospects they could take at 14 and 18.

Michigan F Yaxel Lendeborg

The Hornets need size in the frontcourt, and Yaxel Lendeborg brings that to the table. He also has tons of college experience, so he'd be ready to contribute right away. Like Kon Knueppel, he's a "winning player," which certainly helps.

Washington F Hannes Steinbach

One of Hannes Steinbach's biggest strengths is his physical rebounding. The Hornets badly need physicality, and their style of play is predicated on out-rebounding the other team. That makes Steinbach a really good fit.

Houston C Chris Cenac Jr.

Houston's Chris Cenac Jr. (5) cheers during a second-round game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chris Cenac Jr. can play center and power forward. If the Hornets keep Miles Bridges, then they have a ton of options in the frontcourt with him, Moussa Diabaté, and Cenac Jr. If the Hornets want rebounding and defense, they can bring Cenac in for Bridges. If they want shooting, Bridges can come in for either.

Arizona F Koa Peat

Koa Peat is 6'8" and very physical. His height will allow him to fit in seamlessly with the Hornets, who employ a ton of players at or around that height. His bully-ball style will add an interior threat Charlotte just doesn't have right now.

Michigan C Aday Mara

Have I mentioned the need for size? Aday Mara is as big as it gets: 7'3". Even at that size, he's a gifted passer, which will really help in Charles Lee's system. He can grab rebounds and kick out for open shots, and also be a tremendous lob threat for LaMelo Ball.

Baylor G Cameron Carr

If the Hornets don't re-sign Coby White (an outcome I am hoping they avoid), then they will need a bench guard. Cameron Carr is a popular mock draft pick at 18 for good reason. He can score in bunches and shoot from distance.

UNC C Henri Veesaar

Perhaps a long shot at 18th overall, Henri Veesaar is an interesting name to monitor if he rises on draft boards. The UNC center brings a lot of what Charlotte needs to the table. He's 7'0", defends well, and can shoot the three. He's the stretch five that the Hornets could use in conjunction with Moussa Diabaté.

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