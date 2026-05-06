7 NBA Draft Prospects the Hornets Need to Have On Their Radar

The Charlotte Hornets have two draft picks in the first round this year. That gives them a lot of options. They could package them to move up. Charlotte could also use both at the original slots or trade back from the second one, adding assets and moving down.

That really means there are a wide array of prospects that the Hornets will have their eyes on. Here are a few that would really make an impact and that we hope Charlotte ends up drafting when the time comes.

An honorable mention goes to Caleb Wilson. The Hornets have a 2.4% chance to move into the top four, but a 0.5% chance of winning the lottery. So if they do get some luck, they'll be picking fourth, not first. Obviously, Wilson would be a huge get.

Yaxel Lendeborg

Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Michigan forward would bring a winning pedigree to the Hornets, which paid off well with Kon Knueppel. Yaxel Lendeborg can pass, rebound, and score pretty well. He's also a very physical player, bringing much-needed strength to the frontcourt as well as more size at 6'10".

Mikel Brown Jr.

Even if the Hornets do re-sign Coby White, they need to add another true backup point guard. Sion James should never have to run the offense. Mikel Brown Jr. averaged 22.4 points and 5.8 assists per 36 minutes. The Louisville guard would be excellent off the bench.

Labaron Philon Jr.

Obviously, the same logic applies here. Labaron Philon Jr. also averaged 5.8 assists per 36 minutes, but his scoring jumps to 25.2 points per game. He's a freshman whereas Brown Jr. is a sophomore, so there's less tape, but the Alabama guard is exciting nonetheless.

Koa Peat

Koa Peat would bring the physicality that Charlotte is missing in the frontcourt. He doesn't shoot well from distance, but he rebounds well and is a pretty good passer (a key cog in Charles Lee's offense), averaging 3.3 assists per 36 minutes.

Henri Veesaar

North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts at the end of the game | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In the latest mock draft we ran, the Hornets traded down to 30, adding three future first-round picks (distant future and largely from really good teams) and drafting Henri Veesaar. In doing so, we realized how perfect he'd be in the late first round.

He's an excellent shooter, stands seven feet tall, and defends really well. If the Hornets don't trade back, it's not the smartest pick in terms of value, but the UNC big man would be an outstanding addition to the frontcourt.

Nate Ament

Nate Ament is no longer the top prospect he was at the beginning of the season, but his per-36 numbers at age 19 are still good: 20.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. He is 6'10", but he can play multiple positions, giving the Hornets some versatility.

Aday Mara

If it's size the Hornets want, then look no further than Aday Mara. The Michigan center is 7'3", 255 pounds. There are very few prospects at all, let alone first-round prospects, with that sort of size in this draft class. He averaged a double-double per-36.

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