Charlotte Hornets NBA Draft Prospect Profile: Yaxel Lendeborg

Safe floor or high ceiling? Draft for need or draft for upside? Follow the numbers or trust the eye test?

These are the existential questions that end up defining the NBA Draft, and ones that the Charlotte Hornets will have to answer in just two weeks time.

There isn't a prospect in this class that embodies the tension of those questions more than Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg. The 23-year-old forward is the archetypal ideal of a modern four with a rare combination of size, skill, and pedigree that NBA franchises will likely covet come draft night.

However, there are plenty of questions about his profile that could lead him to slide into Charlotte's lap when they're making the 14th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Let's dive into what makes Lendeborg such a polarizing prospect and how he could fit in with what the Hornets are building.

Scouting Yaxel Lendeborg

On the floor, Lendeborg can pretty much do it all.

He projects as a multi-positional defender that guarded up and down the lineup in his super-senior season as a Wolverine. Turn on a Michigan game and you'll see Yaxel defending guards at the point-of-attack, banging in the post with back-to-the-basket big men, and chasing wings through screens on the perimeter.

Lendeborg stands 6'8" with a 7'3" wingspan, and he uses every physical tool in his belt to impact games on the defensive end. He posted an above-average block rate in all of his three seasons as a D1 college basketball player (peaking in the 82nd percentile in his lone season at Michigan), and an above-average steal rate in his final two.

Even more impressively, Lendeborg combines those impressive disruption statistics with a low foul rate, putting him in the 98th percentile of personal foul efficiency (the ratio of steals + blocks to personal fouls committed by the player) per CBB Analytics. For a Hornets team that ranked near the bottom in the league in opponent turnover percentage (26th) and valued keeping opponents off the free throw line (5th in opposing free throw rate), Lendeborg checks two key boxes for this iteration of Charles Lee's squad.

On offense, Lendeborg was a picture of efficiency at Michigan.

He shot it well from deep (37.2%) on high volume (8.6 threes attempted per 100 possessions) which answered some of the questions that led him to withdraw from the 2025 NBA Draft and enroll at Michigan. His improvements as a shooter flashed both off-the-catch and off-the-dribble, and they were on full display in the Wolverines' win over Alabama in the Sweet 16.

The most impressive thing when watching Yaxel operate in Dusty May's system is his feel as a playmaker. Lendeborg rarely stops the ball, and he is a solid, if not great, passer who has an advanced understanding of defensive leverage, and he uses that to open up his teammates with manipulative passes that lead to easy buckets at the rim. He finished in the 99th percentile in his final season at UAB and in the 87th percentile at Michigan in rim/assists per 100, proving his ability to spoon feed his teammates easy shots in the paint.

If there is a weakness for Lendeborg (outside of the obvious one: his age), it's his ability to create offense for himself. He doesn't have a great handle, which limits his ability to create shots for himself. Lendeborg is a great athlete, but without improvements in dribbling, he won't be able to leverage that athletcisim as a go-to scorer at the next level.

Lendeborg had a low usage rate at Michigan, putting up a ridiculously efficient and productive season where he functioned as a cog in the Wolverine's unstoppable machine. This bodes well for his NBA future, and may be the key to him beating the older prospect allegations...

...which cannot be hand-waved away.

Lendeborg will be 24-years-old when the 2026-27 NBA season tips off. He'll be older than: Brandon Miller, Sion James, Tidjane Salaun, Liam McNeeley, and Kon Knueppel. There is risk in selecting a prospect of this age, which was detailed expertly by SportCLT's Dylan Jackson earlier this off-season.

For more on Yaxel's background as to why he's such a late bloomer, check out Ricky O'Donnell's profile on the Michigan Man. If there is a player built to buck the trend that Jackson laid out last month, it's Lendeborg, who was called 'an NBA player playing for us in college' by Wolverines head coach Dusty May.

Analyzing Lendeborg's Fit With Charlotte

In terms of raw skill, there isn't a player in the Hornets' draft range that fits them better than Lendeborg.

Charlotte needs a long-term power forward with good positional size who impacts the game without the ball in his hands. Lendeborg checks both boxes. As a Hornet, Yaxel would operate in his optimized role: a low-usage, high-efficiency connector who defends up and down the lineup, providing cover for some of Charlotte's weaker marks.

Not to mention, his willingness to play in the National Championship on one leg was very 'Hornets DNA' of Lendeborg.

Most of the questions about Yaxel's age revolve around projecting his ceiling, but in Charlotte, the floor his size, mobility, and IQ should be enough to make him a productive NBA player as soon as 2027.

If Lendeborg proves to be NBA-ready on day one, he would be the ideal low-usage, floor-spacing forward to maximze the stregths of Charlotte's perimeter trio of LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, and Brandon Miller. The biggest difference between Lendeborg and Miles Bridges is Yaxel's quick decision-making, and although Charlotte did rely on Bridges bully-ball (to some success) at times, the team would be better suited with a player of Lendeborg's ilk in the starting five with Bridges as go-to scoring option off the bench (which is a role Bridges would understandably have a hard time accepting in a contract year).

It seems more likely by the day that Yaxel could be on the board at pick #14 meaning Charlotte won't have to trade up to get him, and in my opinion, that is the only pathway to him joining the Hornets. I don't see a trade up in the cards despite how well he fits what Charlotte is building -- the level of talent available in the teens is too deep for Jeff Peterson to consolidate picks quite yet.

However, if Lendeborg does fall into Charlotte's lap with their first of two selections in the draft, it could wind up looking as a coup for the Hornets.

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