Hawks vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 11

Kon Knueppel and the Charlotte Hornets saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end on Monday night against the Detroit Pistons, but they are favored at home on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Charlotte has surged into the play-in mix in the Eastern Conference, and a win over Atlanta could go a long way for the Hornets as they try to secure a top-eight spot before the end of the regular season.

The Hawks, who lost to the Hornets on Saturday, have now dropped two games in a row after a blowout loss to Minnesota on Monday. Jalen Johnson (questionable tonight) and company had high expectations coming into the season, but Atlanta looks like nothing more than a fringe playoff team in the East.

It would fall behind Charlotte in the standings with a loss, and it’s multiple games out of the No. 7 seed at this point in the season.

Can the Hornets get back to their winning ways after losing a brawl-filled game with Detroit on Monday?

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Wednesday’s contest.

Hawks vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hawks +5.5 (-118)

Hornets -5.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Hawks: +164

Hornets: -198

Total

234.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Hawks vs. Hornets How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 11

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Spectrum Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Hawks record: 26-29

Hornets record: 25-29

Hawks vs. Hornets Injury Reports

Hawks Injury Report

Dyson Daniels – questionable

RayJ Dennis – doubtful

Caleb Houstan – doubtful

Nikola Djurisic – doubtful

Jalen Johnson – questionable

Zaccharie Risacher – questionable

Jonathan Kuminga – out

Onyeka Okongwu – available

Hornets Injury Report

Antonio Reeves – out

Liam McNeeley – out

Coby White – out

Tosan Evbuomwan – out

Hawks vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets

Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Johnson UNDER 10.5 Rebounds (-140)

Each day, I share my favorite NBA prop bets at SI Betting , and today I’m fading Jalen Johnson (questionable) in a tough matchup:

This season, Atlanta Hawks star Jalen Johnson is averaging nearly 11 boards per game, but he's only cleared this line once in three meetings against the Charlotte Hornets, finishing with eight, 11 and nine boards.

Charlotte ranks second in the NBA in rebound percentage this season (behind only the Houston Rockets), and with Johnson dealing with a knee issue, he may not play his usual minutes on Wednesday.

The star forward had just nine boards in almost 40 minutes against Charlotte on Feb. 7, and it's worth noting that teams are averaging just 39.4 rebounds per game against this Hornets squad -- the fewest in the NBA.

With this line still at 10.5, I think the UNDER is worth a look for Johnson tonight.

Hawks vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick

The Hornets are favored at home for the eighth time this season against a Hawks team that they beat by seven (on the road) back on Feb. 7.

Charlotte had a nine-game winning streak snapped by Detroit on Monday, but it has the fourth-best net rating (+7.9) in the NBA over its last 15 games, going 11-4 during that stretch. Meanwhile, the Hawks are 23rd in net rating (-3.9) in their last 15 games, going 7-8.

Atlanta is just 12-10 straight up against teams that are under .500 this season, and it could be without Johnson (knee, questionable) after he missed Monday’s loss to Minnesota.

Pick: Hornets -5.5 (-102 at DraftKings)

